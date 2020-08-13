Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-ATP Cup on course, Australia plans more January tournaments: Tiley

But I think they're going to be pretty hungry to want to play some tennis with some crowds by the time we get to January." Tiley also runs the Australian Open and he told Reuters organisers were confident of hosting their Grand Slam in the usual January slot with full prize money and fans in the stands. Part of that plan is to establish five bio-security 'bubbles' in cities across Australia from early December, and TA are looking at giving players who arrive early more tournament play opportunities to prepare for the Grand Slam.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 08:25 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 08:25 IST
Tennis-ATP Cup on course, Australia plans more January tournaments: Tiley

The second edition of the ATP Cup is still scheduled to go ahead in January and Tennis Australia is considering adding more events alongside it to allow players to prepare for the Australian Open, TA Chief Executive Craig Tiley told Reuters.

The $15 million ATP Cup, a joint venture between the men's tour and TA, debuted last year at the heart of a rejigged Australian Open warm-up schedule, which also included women's events in Adelaide, Brisbane and Hobart. The 24-nation men's team competition received rave reviews but, along with every other sporting event in the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has put a question mark over whether it can go ahead in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney in 2021.

"We are talking a lot to the ATP every week. We both want to run it," Tiley said on a video call this week. "It was a great start-up event, it was massively successful. We are planning on having it in three cities and we're working with those cities.

"We've got a lot of work to do logistically to make this all work. We need to make sure the players are safe. But I think they're going to be pretty hungry to want to play some tennis with some crowds by the time we get to January." Tiley also runs the Australian Open and he told Reuters organisers were confident of hosting their Grand Slam in the usual January slot with full prize money and fans in the stands.

Part of that plan is to establish five bio-security 'bubbles' in cities across Australia from early December, and TA are looking at giving players who arrive early more tournament play opportunities to prepare for the Grand Slam. "We're probably going to add some events leading into the Australia Open," added Tiley.

'GUARDED CONCERN' The Auckland Classic and the Qatar Open have become popular stops for players on their way to the Australian Open and Tiley is mindful of stepping on toes.

The much-discussed trans-Tasman bubble, a proposed travel corridor between Australia and New Zealand, would certainly help secure Auckland's position as a stopover but Tiley said any international travel was still going to be complicated. "We're already talking to them, we want to support Auckland in whatever way we possibly can and we are talking about what those possibilities are," Tiley said.

"It's going to be really difficult if a player went to Auckland, and then had to quarantine there, and then fly from Auckland to Australia and quarantine here. It's hard. We want to protect Doha ... we want Auckland to have a successful event. "But I do think it's going to be difficult to be in many different global cities just before the Grand Slam."

Tiley said he was in regular contact with top players and said while the overall mood was positive there was still some "guarded concern". "We've got to just talk them through their safety, what's been done," added Tiley. "But we're also not forcing anyone to come, it's ultimately their choice.

"We're going to provide the best possible environment. "If they get on the flight and come we'll ensure their safety. If they choose to stay at home for their safety, we will respect that as well."

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

Ghana: President Addo cuts sod for redevelopment of La general hospital in Accra

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Sisco's 3 RBIs lead Orioles to victory over Phillies

Chance Sisco homered, singled and drove in three runs to lift the visiting Baltimore Orioles past the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-4, on Wednesday. Anthony Santander homered among his two hits and Rio Ruiz added a home run for the Orioles, who ...

Flyers get just enough to edge Canadiens

Joel Farabees quick-response, go-ahead goal in the second period Wednesday lifted the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens in the opening game of a first-round playoff series in Toronto. Farabees rebound goal came 16...

Thunder reserves overtake Heat reserves

Darius Bazley scored 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and Mike Muscala hit two 3-pointers in the final minute to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 116-115, come-from-behind win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night near Orlando...

N.Korea nuclear reactor site threatened by recent flooding, U.S. think-tank says

Satellite imagery suggests recent flooding in North Korea may have damaged pump houses connected to the countrys main nuclear facility, a U.S.-based think-tank said on Thursday.Analysts at 38 North, a website that monitors North Korea, said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020