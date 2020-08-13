Left Menu
Sisco's 3 RBIs lead Orioles to victory over Phillies

The Orioles tied the game at 3 in the fourth when Sisco blooped a single to left, scoring a pair of runs. Ruiz blasted a solo homer to right center in the fifth and the Orioles took a 4-3 lead.

Sisco's 3 RBIs lead Orioles to victory over Phillies

Chance Sisco homered, singled and drove in three runs to lift the visiting Baltimore Orioles past the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-4, on Wednesday. Anthony Santander homered among his two hits and Rio Ruiz added a home run for the Orioles, who have won the first two games in this series.

Dwight Smith Jr. also had two hits. Orioles starter Wade LeBlanc lasted only 3 1/3 innings and allowed six hits and three runs. LeBlanc walked three and struck out two.

Shawn Armstrong (2-0) earned the win in relief while Cole Sulser picked up his fourth save in six opportunities after throwing a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts. Andrew Knapp had three hits, his first three-hit game since 2017, and two RBIs while Andrew McCutchen and Bryce Harper contributed two hits each.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin (0-1) tossed six innings and gave up seven hits and four runs while striking out a career-best 10. Rhys Hoskins grounded into three double plays, becoming the first Philadelphia player to do so since Placido Polanco in 2010.

The Phillies jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second when Knapp doubled to left, scoring Didi Gregorius from first base. Santander lofted a solo homer off the foul pole in right to the game at 1 in the third.

Philadelphia went ahead 2-1 in the third when Hoskins walked, Harper bunted for a single and J.T. Realmuto singled to center, scoring Hoskins. Gregorius added a sacrifice fly to right to score Harper for a 3-1 advantage. The Orioles tied the game at 3 in the fourth when Sisco blooped a single to left, scoring a pair of runs.

Ruiz blasted a solo homer to right center in the fifth and the Orioles took a 4-3 lead. Sisco put Baltimore ahead 5-3 with a solo homer to open the seventh off Phillies reliever Adam Morgan.

Knapp's third hit, an RBI single to right, scored Jean Segura and closed the Phillies within 5-4 in the eighth. --Field Level Media

