Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cowboys owner Jones won't divulge anthem stance

However, his ambiguous comments Wednesday focused on the idea of "grace." "Everybody in this country knows where I stand and where the Cowboys stand when it comes to the flag," Jones said.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 08:58 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 08:58 IST
Cowboys owner Jones won't divulge anthem stance

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, speaking publicly Wednesday for the first time since George Floyd's death sparked nationwide protests, refused to say whether he is changing his feeling about players kneeling during the national anthem. Jones has long insisted on his players standing for the anthem, "toes on the line," as he put it. However, his ambiguous comments Wednesday focused on the idea of "grace."

"Everybody in this country knows where I stand and where the Cowboys stand when it comes to the flag," Jones said. "Everybody also understands where I stand on backing our players -- the Dallas Cowboys players. ... "I have nothing to prove as far as where I'm standing with the flag and where the Cowboys stand. I have nothing to prove regarding my players and my support of the players. What I do want us to show and be a part of is a word called 'grace.' Not only grace in our actions but grace in our understanding of where they're coming from.

"I want our players to understand the perception of where they're coming from regarding (the) flag and the sensitivity there and the many memories there. I want our fans to understand ... where our players are coming from. "The ones who want to basically do that, to kneel, do not feel like they're dishonoring the flag."

Jones also discussed the value of the NFL being able to play this fall despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Our country really does place football, whether it's misplaced or not, at a very high level," Jones said. "Consequently, it is important. I think it is important individually, but I think it's important in the country.

"I know the debate going on. I can easily see how X percent of the people would be for: 'It's just not worth the kinds of effort, risk, whatever, that's going to go on.' I believe it is. The NFL can be an exciting -- when I say exciting, it can be an inspirational -- part of how we address COVID, not only the remainder of this year, but as we go into '21." Jones is optimistic fans will be allowed into AT&T Stadium this fall.

"We have a real unique situation, and I think that we're going to be able to really have a great experience," he said. "I think that our safety precautions that we're doing won't be unfamiliar to a lot of people when we look at the general protocol of the country or we look at how you get together numbers of people. "Our fans will be in the stadium because they have chosen to be there. I'm confident that we've got a very educated situation and that our fans can come and have a safe experience at our stadium along with of course our players having the safety they're required on the football field."

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

NHL roundup: Bruins nip Hurricanes in 2nd OT

Patrice Bergeron scored 113 into the second overtime as the Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Wednesday in the first game of their Eastern Conference first-round series in Toronto -- a contest delayed a day by one of the...

China stocks flat on caution ahead of Sino-U.S. trade deal review meeting

China stocks were unchanged on Thursday as investors were cautious ahead of a U.S.-China meeting this weekend to review the implementation of a bilateral trade agreement signed by the worlds top two economies earlier this year. At the midda...

Left wrestling to be an actor, not a movie star: Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista says he had to work really hard to earn respect as an actor, which includes turning down action roles, something that is expected of him as a former professional wrestler. The ex-WWE wrestler began acting in 2006 and has starr...

Delhi rains: Heaviest spell this monsoon season so far; city grapples with waterlogging woes

Delhi witnessed the heaviest spell of rains this monsoon season on Thursday, which inundated low-lying areas and threw traffic out of gear. According to the India Meteorological Department IMD, the Ayanagar weather station recorded 99.2 mm ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020