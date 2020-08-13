Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thunder reserves overtake Heat reserves

Darius Bazley scored 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and Mike Muscala hit two 3-pointers in the final minute to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 116-115, come-from-behind win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night near Orlando.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 09:30 IST
Thunder reserves overtake Heat reserves

Darius Bazley scored 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and Mike Muscala hit two 3-pointers in the final minute to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 116-115, come-from-behind win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night near Orlando. The Thunder trailed by as many as 22 points in the fourth period but outscored the Heat 34-15 in the quarter.

The two late treys produced Muscala's only points of the night. The first tied it with 34.8 seconds to play. After Miami regained the lead on a Solomon Hill layup with 11.6 seconds to go, Muscala hit another 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds remaining to put the Thunder ahead for the first time since the opening moments of the game.

Tyler Herro's attempted 3-pointer hit off the front of the rim at the buzzer to seal Oklahoma City's win. Herro finished with a career-high 30 points.

Bazley posted 20-plus points for the third consecutive game. The big comeback was Oklahoma City's second of the game.

Miami jumped out to an 18-point lead in the first quarter before the Thunder crept back into the game, cutting the deficit to four by halftime. With his team's playoff matchup set, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra went to a lineup of reserves in the second half.

The bench players put a spark into Miami initially, as the Heat outscored Oklahoma City 34-20 in the third behind 11 points from Herro. Thunder coach Billy Donovan went with a similar approach when Spoelstra made his changes, using exclusively bench players in the fourth quarter.

Miami (44-28) will face Indiana in the first round after the Pacers beat Houston earlier in the day to clinch at least the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. The winner of Friday's Heat-Pacers seeding-game finale will be the No. 4 seed, with the loser the No. 5 seed.

Oklahoma City (44-27) moved into a tie with Houston for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. The Thunder ends their seeding-game schedule Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Duncan Robinson scored 16 of his 19 points in a 42-point first quarter for Miami.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple Watch Series 6 launching in September, iPhone 12 in October

The Apple Watch Series 6 will be launching in early September alongside the next-generation iPad while the iPhone 12 Series will be unveiled in October. The news comes from a tweet by popular leaker and YouTuber Jon Prosser who claims to ha...

NHL roundup: Bruins nip Hurricanes in 2nd OT

Patrice Bergeron scored 113 into the second overtime as the Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Wednesday in the first game of their Eastern Conference first-round series in Toronto -- a contest delayed a day by one of the...

China stocks flat on caution ahead of Sino-U.S. trade deal review meeting

China stocks were unchanged on Thursday as investors were cautious ahead of a U.S.-China meeting this weekend to review the implementation of a bilateral trade agreement signed by the worlds top two economies earlier this year. At the midda...

Left wrestling to be an actor, not a movie star: Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista says he had to work really hard to earn respect as an actor, which includes turning down action roles, something that is expected of him as a former professional wrestler. The ex-WWE wrestler began acting in 2006 and has starr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020