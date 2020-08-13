Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kosovo team forfeits Champions League game over virus cases

UEFA said on Wednesday KF Drita must forfeit its preliminary round game in the 2020-21 competition and awarded it as a 3-0 win for Northern Ireland's champion Linfield. The teams could not play a scheduled game Tuesday at an empty stadium next to UEFA's headquarters after the Drita squad was put into quarantine by local public authorities.

PTI | Nyon | Updated: 13-08-2020 09:49 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 09:49 IST
Kosovo team forfeits Champions League game over virus cases

A club from Kosovo had to forfeit its Champions League qualifier because players tested positive for COVID-19, the first time UEFA had to make such a ruling during the pandemic. UEFA said on Wednesday KF Drita must forfeit its preliminary round game in the 2020-21 competition and awarded it as a 3-0 win for Northern Ireland's champion Linfield.

The teams could not play a scheduled game Tuesday at an empty stadium next to UEFA's headquarters after the Drita squad was put into quarantine by local public authorities. Two players had tested positive for COVID-19 in Switzerland since last Thursday and exposed other players to infection.

UEFA's updated Champions League rules and protocol for playing games safely hold teams responsible if they cannot fulfil qualifying fixtures. An urgent ruling was given by the chairman of UEFA's appeals committee, Pedro Tomás of Spain, because the next round is pending.

Linfield now advances to play Legia Warsaw in a single-leg game in Poland next Tuesday. The Linfield-Drita game was just the third game scheduled in the 2020-21 competition. The qualifying rounds are overlapping with the final knockout stages of the 2019-20 edition which resumed Wednesday at the quarterfinals. AP SSC SSC

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple Watch Series 6 launching in September, iPhone 12 in October

The Apple Watch Series 6 will be launching in early September alongside the next-generation iPad while the iPhone 12 Series will be unveiled in October. The news comes from a tweet by popular leaker and YouTuber Jon Prosser who claims to ha...

NHL roundup: Bruins nip Hurricanes in 2nd OT

Patrice Bergeron scored 113 into the second overtime as the Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Wednesday in the first game of their Eastern Conference first-round series in Toronto -- a contest delayed a day by one of the...

China stocks flat on caution ahead of Sino-U.S. trade deal review meeting

China stocks were unchanged on Thursday as investors were cautious ahead of a U.S.-China meeting this weekend to review the implementation of a bilateral trade agreement signed by the worlds top two economies earlier this year. At the midda...

Left wrestling to be an actor, not a movie star: Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista says he had to work really hard to earn respect as an actor, which includes turning down action roles, something that is expected of him as a former professional wrestler. The ex-WWE wrestler began acting in 2006 and has starr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020