Gonsolin, Dodgers shut out Padres

Tony Gonsolin set a career-high with eight strikeouts, and the Los Angeles offense piled on late as the Dodgers got the best of the visiting San Diego Padres in a 6-0 victory Wednesday. The Padres had won the previous two games in a four-game set that concludes Thursday. Each team has won three games against the other on the season.

Gonsolin was a late addition to the rotation Wednesday after the Dodgers elected to give left-hander Julio Urias an extra day of rest. The 26-year-old right-hander was recalled to make his second start of the season and just the eighth of his two-year major league career. Gonsolin set his personal strikeout mark in just 4 2/3 scoreless innings. He allowed one walk and gave up three hits.

Padres starter Zach Davies matched Gonsolin early before the Dodgers' offense broke through in the fifth. AJ Pollock coaxed a leadoff walk and Chris Taylor followed with a bunt single. Edwin Rios singled off Davies' glove and into right field to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead as Taylor went to third. Austin Barnes doubled the lead on his own bunt that scored Taylor. Barnes had just entered the game a half-inning earlier, replacing Will Smith, who left with a sore neck.

Davies (2-2) lasted seven innings, giving up his two runs on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts. It was a tough-luck loss but yet another strong start for the right-hander at Dodger Stadium, where he has a 1.29 ERA in four outings (28 innings). The Dodgers' bullpen held the Padres scoreless over the final 4 1/3 innings with Blake Treinen (1-1), Pedro Baez, Brusdar Graterol, Scott Alexander, and Kenley Jansen allowing three hits and three walks while striking out six. It was Treinen's first victory in a Dodgers uniform. Jansen escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the ninth to preserve the shutout.

The Dodgers tacked on four runs in the eighth inning. Cody Bellinger, who has been struggling in the early going, had an RBI double, and Justin Turner followed with a three-run home run off Craig Stammen, his second.