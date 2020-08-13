Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marlins survive seven Toronto homers in 10-inning victory

Toronto starter Nate Pearson allowed seven runs -- four earned -- in 2 1/3 innings. Anderson drilled his fourth homer this season with two on in the first, and the Marlins added five more runs in the third.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 10:51 IST
Marlins survive seven Toronto homers in 10-inning victory
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Magneuris Sierra blooped a two-run single in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 14-11 Wednesday night after blowing an 8-0 lead at Buffalo. With Eddy Alvarez placed at second to start the 10th, Jon Berti bunted for a single against Rafael Dolis (0-1) and stole second. After Sierra broke the 11-11 tie with his single, Jesus Aguilar followed a sacrifice with an RBI single for his fourth RBI of the game.

Brandon Kintzler (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings to earn the win. Josh A. Smith pitched around a walk in the bottom of the 10th for his first save this season as Miami gained a split in the two-game series. Brian Anderson hit a three-run homer for Miami, which led 8-0 after the top of the third.

Travis Shaw hit two homers for Toronto, a two-run shot and a solo drive. Teoscar Hernandez, Rowdy Tellez, and Danny Jansen added two-run homers for Toronto. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette added solo shots. Bichette also had four singles for a career-best five hits to extend his hit streak to seven games.

Bichette and Shaw homered against Brad Boxberger in the eighth to tie the game at 11. Toronto, which finished with seven homers, had home runs in six straight innings for the first time in franchise history.

Miami starter Jordan Yamamoto allowed four runs in 3 1/3 innings. Toronto starter Nate Pearson allowed seven runs -- four earned -- in 2 1/3 innings.

Anderson drilled his fourth homer this season with two on in the first, and the Marlins added five more runs in the third. Alvarez started the big inning with a bases-loaded walk. After Jacob Waguespack replaced Pearson, Miami pushed across another run on an error on Sierra's two-out grounder. Alvarez later scored from third on an unsuccessful pickoff attempt at second, and a fourth run scored on a passed ball. Aguilar finished the rally with a RBI single.

Toronto got on the board when Hernandez clubbed his fifth homer this season in the third. Tellez added a two-run homer in the fourth to cut the deficit to 8-4. Miami added three runs in the fifth on Jonathan Villar's RBI single, and Aguilar's two-run single.

Shaw hit a two-run homer in the fifth, Jansen added his two-run shot in the sixth, and Guerrero Jr. hit his second home run this season in the seventh. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rain in parts of Mumbai; IMD predicts more showers

Heavy to very heavy rains lashed isolated parts of Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts in the last 24 hours, the MeT department said on Thursday. It predicted more showers in the Konkan region and some areas of centr...

Govt pursuing people-friendly tax policies for better compliance: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the role of tax compliance in nation-building and said the government is following a policy-driven governance model. The emphasis is on making every rule-law, policy people-centric, and pu...

Condition of Mukherjee remains unchanged, is in deep comatose: Hospital

The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged and he is deeply comatose, the Armys Research and Referral hospital said on Thursday. Doctors attending on him said Mukherjee has stable vital parameters and he continues ...

16 new cyber crime police stations set up in UP

Sixteen new cyber crime police stations have been set up in Uttar Pradesh to check growing cases of crime in the virtual domain, an official said on Thursday. Till now, the state had just two such police stations, one each in Lucknow and Ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020