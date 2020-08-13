Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 documentary to be released worldwide on Netflix

"Beyond the Boundary", a documentary on the ICC Women's T20 World Cup which was played this year will be released worldwide on streaming platform, Netflix on August 14.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 13-08-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 15:29 IST
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 documentary to be released worldwide on Netflix
Australia women's team celebrates T20 World Cup win with Katy Perry (Photo/ ICC Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

"Beyond the Boundary", a documentary on the ICC Women's T20 World Cup which was played this year will be released worldwide on streaming platform, Netflix on August 14. The documentary will celebrate the 17-day tournament, which saw the emergence of new heroes in the women's game as more cricket fans than ever before switched on.

Cricket fans will get a chance to relive all the action, excitement, and emotion from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 as Beyond the Boundary, a retrospective documentary, debuts worldwide on Netflix. "We are immensely proud of Beyond the Boundary and we are delighted to partner with Netflix as part of our long-term commitment to growing the visibility of the women's game and ensuring it has a global platform," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said in an official statement.

"The film captures all the action and drama from the tournament, which set new benchmarks for not just women's cricket but all women's sport and gives fans around the world the chance to relive one of the greatest ICC events we have ever staged." Australia had defeated India in the finals of the tournament in front of a jam-packed stadium at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

With absorbing visuals, commentary, and interviews in the build-up to and during the event, the documentary is the first piece of ICC original content to be carried by a streaming service. The views of commentators and administrators, the celebration of the crowds, behind-the-scenes, and dressing room footage, as well as pop star Katy Perry's appearances are all featured in the film.

The film is being made available on the platform with subtitles in English, Thai, French, Japanese, Malay, Indonesian, Korean, Dutch, and Hindi. The documentary is part of the 100% Cricket project launched by the ICC hours before the Women's T20 World Cup final, played on International Women's Day in front of a record 86,174 spectators at the MCG. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan: CM Gehlot calls for CLP meet today at 5 pm

The Congress Legislature Party CLP is set to meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday at 5 pm at his residence in Jaipur. On August 11, the first CLP meeting since a chance of reconciliation between Gehlot and ...

F1 driver Perez will race in Spain after negative virus test

Sergio Perez will race at the Spanish Grand Prix this week after testing negative for the coronavirus. His team said on Thursday that governing body FIA cleared him to return to the paddock for the race in Montmelo on the outskirts of Barce...

Digital offerings growing area of investment for every telco: Report

Digital offerings represent a growing area of investment for every telecom company, with Reliance Jio leading the way, according to an analyst report. While Jio is building or partnering for these offerings, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are lar...

Mitchell Starc bulks up in order to maintain status as "fastest bowler"

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has bulked-up in his off season in the gym and as a result, the pacer now believes that he can break the mark of 100mph in terms of bowling speed. Starc had come close five years ago in terms of recording the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020