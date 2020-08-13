INOX Group to sponsor Indian team for Tokyo Olympics: IOA
The INOX group will be the official sponsor of the Indian team for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced on Thursday.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:02 IST
The INOX group will be the official sponsor of the Indian team for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced on Thursday. The Tokyo Olympics was rescheduled to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be held from July 23 to August 8 in 2021. As part of the partnership the Group will also support team's promotions through its entertainment company -- INOX Leisure Limited, which owns a chain of multiplexes in the country. "INOX Group has always assigned priority to India's all-round progress. We are honoured and privileged to be able to support India’s Olympic dream through this prestigious association with the Indian Olympic Association," INOX Group Director, Siddharth Jain said.
IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said, "We are happy to announce this partnership with INOX Group which will be beneficial for all our athletes and the organisation. I would like to thank INOX Group and Mr. Jain for showing their support for Team India, even under the current circumstances." INOX Group has earlier supported various sporting events, teams and leagues in table Tennis, football, badminton, running, basketball and cricket, and building awareness among masses through effective promotional initiatives. "We look forward to the Indian contingent scaling new heights in the next Olympics,"said Jain.
- READ MORE ON:
- INOX
- Indian
- Indian Olympic Association
- Siddharth Jain
- Rajeev Mehta
- Team India
ALSO READ
Indian-American group commits USD 10M to support community members in US elections
Plutko helps Indians to sweep of White Sox
Taro Pharma to acquire Canada’s Aquinox Pharmaceutical for USD 8.2 million
Indian-origin brothers succumb to COVID-19 in South Africa
Running for US Senate to make a different kind of difference: Indian-American surgeon