Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan's Fawad Alam makes Test comeback after a decade

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam on Thursday made a Test return after a decade and eight months as he was included in the playing eleven for the second match against England.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:37 IST
Pakistan's Fawad Alam makes Test comeback after a decade
Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam (Photo/Pakistan Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam on Thursday made a Test return after a decade and eight months as he was included in the playing eleven for the second match against England. Alam replaced Shadab Khan in the game at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. This is the fourth Test match of his career.

Alam last featured in a Test match against New Zealand at Dunedin for Pakistan back in November 2009. He made his Test debut in July 2009. The left-handed batter became the 25th cricketer to make a Test return after waiting for at least a decade. He became the second Pakistan cricketer to do so after Younis Ahmed, who played 17 years after his previous Test in 1987.

Pakistan are trailing 1-0 in the three-match series after losing the first game by three-wicket at Old Trafford. This game is crucial for the visitors to keep their hopes alive for a series win. Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali won the toss and elected to bat first

England made two changes to their lineup as they brought in Zack Crawley and Sam Curran in place of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. All-rounder Stokes will be missing the second and third Tests due to family commitments. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Organic e-commerce platform being strengthened: Govt

The organic ecommerce platform Jaivikkheti is being strengthened for directly linking farmers with retail as well as bulk buyers, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday. In a world battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for health...

For Americans waiting on virus aid, no new relief in sight

Americans counting on emergency coronavirus aid from Washington may have to wait until fall. Negotiations over a new virus relief package have all but ended, with the White House and congressional leaders far apart on the size, scope and ap...

La Niña forecast to form in Aug-Oct season -U.S. CPC

A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday forecast the development of La Nia pattern during the August-October season, and is expected to last through the 2020-21 winter.There is a chance of about 60 that La Nia will develop during t...

Former chief procurator of Jilin confesses to bribery

Shijiazhuang China, August 13 ANIXinhua Yang Keqin, former chief procurator of the Jilin Provincial Peoples Procuratorate, has admitted to taking bribes during an open trial at the Municipal Intermediate Peoples Court of Shijiazhuang in Heb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020