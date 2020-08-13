Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-World number one Djokovic says will play at U.S. Open

His decision will come as good news for the U.S. Open organisers after several high-profile players, including former winners Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka, pulled out over issues related to the novel coronavirus pandemic. But it is also a U-turn from Djokovic after his June statements that competing at the 2020 U.S. Open would be "impossible" due to "extreme" COVID-19 protocols for the tournament at Flushing Meadows.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 18:05 IST
Tennis-World number one Djokovic says will play at U.S. Open
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

World number one Novak Djokovic will compete at the Aug 31-Sept 13 U.S. Open and the Western & Southern Open curtain-raiser, the winner of 17 Grand Slam titles said in a statement on Thursday. His decision will come as good news for the U.S. Open organisers after several high-profile players, including former winners Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka, pulled out over issues related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But it is also a U-turn from Djokovic after his June statements that competing at the 2020 U.S. Open would be "impossible" due to "extreme" COVID-19 protocols for the tournament at Flushing Meadows. "I am happy to confirm that I will participate at the Western & Southern Open and U.S. Open this year," the 33-year old Serb said.

"It was not an easy decision to make with all the obstacles and challenges on so many sides, but the prospect of competing again makes me really excited. "I am aware that this time around it will be very different with all the protocols and safety measures that are put in place to protect players and the people of New York."

Djokovic and three other players contracted the coronavirus at the Serb's Adria Tour event in June, with the first leg being held at his tennis centre in Belgrade and the second in Croatia's coastal city Zadar. Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov tested positive ahead of the Zadar leg final, which was scrapped as a result, with Djokovic, his compatriot Viktor Troicki and Croatian Borna Coric also testing positive shortly afterwards.

The remaining two legs in Bosnia and Montenegro wee cancelled and Djokovic resumed training in Belgrade and more recently at the Spanish resort of Marbella after his second COVID-19 test came back negative. "I have trained hard with my team and got my body in shape so I am ready to adapt to new conditions," Djokovic added on Thursday.

"I have done all the check-ups to make sure I am fully recovered and I am ready to get back on court fully committed to playing my best tennis. "I appreciate everyone taking time, effort and energy to organise these two events for the tennis players to go back to their working field."

The U.S. Open will be the first Grand Slam event to be held since the COVID-19 pandemic threw the season into chaos, with this year's Wimbledon cancelled while the French Open has been rescheduled for a Sept. 27-Oct. 11 slot. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ken Ferris)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

How can Centre say food security Act has no link to poverty alleviation, asks HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre as to how it can say that the National Food Security Act NFSA has no link with poverty alleviation as the object behind the statute was to ensure food security for the poor. Food security is...

Pompeo, in Slovenia, pushes 5G security, warns about China

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Slovenia on Thursday to make the case for high-speed wireless networks that bar Chinese companies like Huawei. On the second leg of a four-nation tour of central and eastern Europe, Pompeo met with ...

Organic e-commerce platform being strengthened: Govt

The organic ecommerce platform Jaivikkheti is being strengthened for directly linking farmers with retail as well as bulk buyers, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday. In a world battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for health...

For Americans waiting on virus aid, no new relief in sight

Americans counting on emergency coronavirus aid from Washington may have to wait until fall. Negotiations over a new virus relief package have all but ended, with the White House and congressional leaders far apart on the size, scope and ap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020