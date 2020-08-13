Report: 49ers' Kittle agrees to 5-year, $75M extension

Left Menu
The San Francisco 49ers and All-Pro tight end George Kittle have agreed to a five-year, $75 million extension, ESPN reported Thursday. Kittle, 26, responded to the SI report on Twitter: "Y'all believe everything you read on the internet huh (Expressionless face emoji)." Drafted in the fifth round in 2017, Kittle has 216 receptions for 2,945 yards and 12 touchdowns in three seasons with the 49ers.

The San Francisco 49ers and All-Pro tight end George Kittle have agreed to a five-year, $75 million extension, ESPN reported Thursday. The deal reportedly includes a $30 million signing bonus and a $40 million injury guarantee.

A conflicting report from Sports Illustrated on Wednesday said Kittle would sign a six-year, $94.8 million contract on Friday. Kittle, 26, responded to the SI report on Twitter: "Y'all believe everything you read on the internet huh (Expressionless face emoji)."

Drafted in the fifth round in 2017, Kittle has 216 receptions for 2,945 yards and 12 touchdowns in three seasons with the 49ers. The two-time Pro Bowl selection set an NFL single-season record for tight ends with 1,377 receiving yards in 2018. He caught 85 passes for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns for the NFC champions in 2019.

