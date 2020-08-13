Sports News Roundup: Bruins nip Hurricanes in second OT; Marlins outslug Blue Jays in 10 innings and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Bruins nip Hurricanes in second OT

Patrice Bergeron scored 1:13 into the second overtime as the Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Wednesday in the first game of their Eastern Conference first-round series in Toronto -- a contest delayed a day by one of the longest games in NHL history. Bergeron shot from the right side just inside the left post past goaltender Petr Mrazek, after receiving a pass from David Pastrnak that went through the legs of Hurricanes defenseman Joel Edmundson. Bergeron's first goal of the postseason gave the Bruins their first victory since the NHL restart earlier this month.

MLB roundup: Marlins outslug Blue Jays in 10 innings

Magneuris Sierra blooped a two-run single in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 14-11 Wednesday night after blowing an 8-0 lead at Buffalo. With Eddy Alvarez placed at second to start the 10th, Jon Berti bunted for a single against Rafael Dolis (0-1) and stole second. After Sierra broke the 11-11 tie with his single, Jesus Aguilar followed a sacrifice with an RBI single for his fourth RBI of the game.

European Tour withdraws Wattel from Celtic Classic over COVID-19 concerns

The European Tour said on Thursday it had withdrawn Frenchman Romain Wattel from the Celtic Classic this week as a precaution after he came in contact with compatriot Alex Levy, who tested positive for COVID-19. Levy was earlier withdrawn after the 30-year-old had contact with a friend in France who tested positive for the virus.

World number one Djokovic says will play at U.S. Open

World number one Novak Djokovic will compete at the Aug 31-Sept 13 U.S. Open and the Western & Southern Open curtain-raiser, the winner of 17 Grand Slam titles said in a statement on Thursday. His decision will come as good news for the U.S. Open organisers after several high-profile players, including former winners Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka, pulled out over issues related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Nationals bullpen regains RHP Harris, loses LHP Freeman

The Washington Nationals reinstated right-handed reliever Will Harris from the 10-day injured list Thursday but replaced him with left-hander Sam Freeman due to a left flexor mass strain. Harris, 35, appeared in two games before landing on the IL with a right groin strain on July 31. He allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.

Report: 49ers' Kittle agrees to five-year, $75M extension

The San Francisco 49ers and All-Pro tight end George Kittle have agreed to a five-year, $75 million extension, ESPN reported Thursday. The deal reportedly includes a $30 million signing bonus and a $40 million injury guarantee.

Olympics: Tarpaulin training, swimming in canals, NZ's Walrond blazed trail

Violet Walrond overcame massive hurdles to become New Zealand's first female Olympian at the 1920 Olympics, but never really understood the significance of what she had done until late in her life, her nephew said. The 15-year-old schoolgirl swimmer was the youngest of the 65 female athletes at the Antwerp Games, the first time New Zealand had its own team at the Olympics after being part of an Australasia team in 1908 and 1912.

MLS side Inter Miami sign Frenchman Matuidi on free transfer

Inter Miami have signed French World Cup-winning midfielder Blaise Matuidi on a free transfer after he left Juventus, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club announced on Thursday. Matuidi's contract with the Italian champions was terminated on Wednesday by mutual agreement. He made 45 appearances for Juve across all competitions last season as they won the Serie A title for a ninth straight season.

ATP Cup on course, Australia plans more January tournaments: Tiley

The second edition of the ATP Cup is still scheduled to go ahead in January and Tennis Australia is considering adding more events alongside it to allow players to prepare for the Australian Open, TA Chief Executive Craig Tiley told Reuters. The $15 million ATP Cup, a joint venture between the men's tour and TA, debuted last year at the heart of a rejigged Australian Open warm-up schedule, which also included women's events in Adelaide, Brisbane, and Hobart.

Dodgers pitcher Kelly has suspension reduced to five games

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly's suspension for throwing a pitch near the head of a Houston Astros batter and taunting another was reduced from eight games to five, the Major League Baseball (MLB) team said on Wednesday. Kelly, 32, was penalized after throwing a 96 mile per hour fastball that sailed over Astros third baseman Alex Bregman in the sixth inning of the Dodgers' 5-2 victory at Minute Maid Park last month.