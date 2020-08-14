Report: Seattle cut rookie for trying to sneak in woman
The Seattle Seahawks reportedly cut undrafted rookie cornerback Kemah Siverand for trying to sneak a female visitor into the team hotel. The Seahawks waived Siverand on Tuesday. He appeared in 26 games at Oklahoma State during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, mostly on special teams.Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 00:52 IST
The Seattle Seahawks reportedly cut undrafted rookie cornerback Kemah Siverand for trying to sneak a female visitor into the team hotel. The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero posted on Twitter that the woman was "wearing Seahawks gear in an attempt to disguise her as a player."
"Clear message on the responsibility everyone has in the NFL's COVID-19 world: Put the team at risk, suffer the consequences," Pelissero tweeted. The Seahawks waived Siverand on Tuesday.
He appeared in 26 games at Oklahoma State during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, mostly on special teams. He tallied 11 tackles with the Cowboys. Siverand played in 14 games with Texas A&M from 2016-17 before transferring to Stillwater.
--Field Level Media
- READ MORE ON:
- Seattle Seahawks
- NFL Network
- COVID
- Cowboys
- Texas A&M
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Vietnam reports 9 more COVID-19 cases linked to Danang outbreak
Tennis-World number one Barty to skip U.S. Open over COVID-19 concerns
States with one-quarter of U.S. population see record rise in COVID-19 deaths for second day
Golf-McIlroy may not return to Europe this year due to COVID-19 risk
Kiwis invited to help recognise work in ethnic communities during COVID-19