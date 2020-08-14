Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Seattle cut rookie for trying to sneak in woman

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly cut undrafted rookie cornerback Kemah Siverand for trying to sneak a female visitor into the team hotel. The Seahawks waived Siverand on Tuesday. He appeared in 26 games at Oklahoma State during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, mostly on special teams.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 00:52 IST
Report: Seattle cut rookie for trying to sneak in woman

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly cut undrafted rookie cornerback Kemah Siverand for trying to sneak a female visitor into the team hotel. The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero posted on Twitter that the woman was "wearing Seahawks gear in an attempt to disguise her as a player."

"Clear message on the responsibility everyone has in the NFL's COVID-19 world: Put the team at risk, suffer the consequences," Pelissero tweeted. The Seahawks waived Siverand on Tuesday.

He appeared in 26 games at Oklahoma State during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, mostly on special teams. He tallied 11 tackles with the Cowboys. Siverand played in 14 games with Texas A&M from 2016-17 before transferring to Stillwater.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Moto Razr 2: Motorola's next foldable phone to launch on September 9

X-Cube: Samsung's 3D IC solution now available for next-gen applications

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden says all U.S. governors should mandate masks to slow coronavirus' spread

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden on Thursday called on all U.S. governors to mandate mask wearing to slow the spread of the coronavirus that has killed more than 165,000 people in the United States. In his second day on the campa...

Grounded ship emptied of oil, but heavy damage for Mauritius

Almost all the remaining oil has been pumped from a Japanese ship that ran aground off Mauritius, but its initial spill of 1,000 tons of fuel has severely damaged the Indian Ocean islands coral reefs and once pristine coast, environmental g...

Jordan say Israel-UAE deal should prod Israel to accept Palestinian state

Jordan said that the deal announced Thursday between Israel and the United Arab Emirates could push forward stalled peace negotiations if it succeeds in prodding Israel to accept a Palestinian state on land that Israel had occupied in the 1...

Daimler reaches deal to settle US diesel emissions claims

Daimler AG, the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars, says it has reached an agreement in principle to settle US claims over emissions from its diesel vehicles for over USD 2.2 billion. The Stuttgart, Germany-based automaker said late Thursday that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020