Cowboys' Safe Stadium Policy features masks, 'pods'

After Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed Wednesday the intention to host fans at games in the upcoming season, the team announced their "Safe Stadium Policy" on Thursday which will include a reduced stadium capacity with tickets distributed in seat blocks known as pods.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 04:08 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 03:17 IST
The Dallas Cowboys divulged their plan to make AT&T Stadium as safe as possible for their fans in the 2020 season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. After Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed Wednesday the intention to host fans at games in the upcoming season, the team announced their "Safe Stadium Policy" on Thursday which will include a reduced stadium capacity with tickets distributed in seat blocks known as pods. The seating arrangement is established to maintain distance "between groups who are not known to one another."

Per the team's release, fans will be required to "maintain pod integrity by only transferring tickets to family or friends within their trusted group." Fans will be required to wear masks, and any purchase of food, beverage, parking and retail is required to be completed through major credit and debit cards -- no cash.

"These are challenging and unprecedented times for our country, our community, and our Cowboys fans at home in Texas and all around the world," Cowboys executive vice president Charlotte Jones said in the release. "Amidst the difficulties brought on by COVID-19, our focus has been to safely bring football back to our community. We are deeply grateful for the patience, understanding, and support our fans have shown during these historic and turbulent times as we continue to prepare for a successful season. "Bringing football back will require the ultimate team effort, and we are so proud of the hard work our front line professionals have put in at the stadium and across our organization to ensure our fans, players, and employees have a safe and rewarding experience."

