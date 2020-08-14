Jazz big man Davis departs with knee injury

Jazz big man Davis departs with knee injuryReuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 05:36 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 05:36 IST
Utah Jazz big man Ed Davis exited Thursday's game against the San Antonio Spurs with a left knee injury in the second quarter. The Jazz said Davis would not return to the game.
Davis scored a season-high 11 points and added six rebounds in only seven minutes before departing with 8:22 left in the first half. --Field Level Media
