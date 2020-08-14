Jazz slide past Spurs

Left Menu
Jarrell Brantley (13 points) and Nigel Williams-Goss (10 points) reached double figures for the first time in their NBA careers. Ed Davis scored a season-high 11 points and added six rebounds in only seven minutes for the Jazz before exiting with a left knee injury in the second quarter.

Rayjon Tucker scored a career-high 18 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 118-112 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday near Orlando. Eight different Jazz players scored in double figures. Jarrell Brantley (13 points) and Nigel Williams-Goss (10 points) reached double figures for the first time in their NBA careers.

Ed Davis scored a season-high 11 points and added six rebounds in only seven minutes for the Jazz before exiting with a left knee injury in the second quarter. Davis did not return. Sixth-seeded Utah (44-28) will face third-seeded Denver (46-26) in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Game 1 tips at 1:30 pm EDT on Monday.

The Spurs (32-39) missed out on the postseason for the first time since 1997, snapping a streak of 22 consecutive seasons participating in the NBA playoffs. Keldon Johnson led San Antonio with 24 points. Dejounte Murray added 12 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists.

Jordan Clarkson capped a 17-2 run with three 3-pointers to give the Jazz a 41-24 lead entering the second quarter. Utah hit eight outside baskets overall during the first quarter while holding the Spurs to nine total field goals. San Antonio twice cut the deficit to nine in the second quarter, the second time when Murray drove for a layup and fed Jakob Poeltl for another to make it 59-50 just before halftime.

Tucker scored back-to-back baskets to help Utah build up an 87-74 lead late in the third quarter. The Spurs made one more run, cutting the Jazz lead to 105-102 on a pair of free throws from Drew Eubanks with 4:29 left. Utah answered with a 9-0 run, punctuated by a hammer dunk from Brantley, to boost its lead to 114-102 with 3:01 remaining.

