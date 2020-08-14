Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mets ride Nido’s 6 RBIs to down Nats

Nido helped the Mets win for the fourth time in six games by homering in the fourth and fifth innings. The backup catcher hit a two-run drive off Austin Voth by driving a 2-1 curveball into the left-field seats in the fourth for a 3-1 lead, and then hit his first career grand slam by slugging an 0-2 changeup from Seth Romero over the left-field fence to make it 7-1 in the fifth.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 07:42 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 07:42 IST
Mets ride Nido’s 6 RBIs to down Nats

Tomas Nido hit a two-run homer and a grand slam in consecutive at-bats as the New York Mets recorded an 8-2 victory over the visiting Washington Nationals on Thursday afternoon to salvage a split of the four-game series. Nido helped the Mets win for the fourth time in six games by homering in the fourth and fifth innings.

The backup catcher hit a two-run drive off Austin Voth by driving a 2-1 curveball into the left-field seats in the fourth for a 3-1 lead, and then hit his first career grand slam by slugging an 0-2 changeup from Seth Romero over the left-field fence to make it 7-1 in the fifth. Nido's six RBIs were a career high. Dominic Smith also homered for the Mets, who lost Jeff McNeil to a violent collision with the left-field fence on a fly ball by Asdrubal Cabrera in the first inning.

New York scored its final run on an RBI single by Pete Alonso in the eighth. Juan Soto hit his fourth homer of the series in the sixth as the Nationals lost for the sixth time in eight games. Soto's homer came after he was plunked by Mets rookie starter David Peterson, prompting warnings to both teams from plate umpire Carlos Torres.

Peterson (3-1) continued his impressive start to his career, allowing an unearned run and one hit in five innings. He did not allow a hit until Yan Gomes opened the fifth with a clean single. Peterson struck out three, walked two, and threw 74 pitches. Aided by McNeil's catch, he stranded two in the first after allowing an unearned run on Howie Kendrick's grounder, which came after a throwing error by Nido.

Voth (0-2) allowed three runs on six hits in four innings. Romero made his major league debut after being recalled from the Nationals' alternate site to replace Sean Doolittle, who was placed on the injured list with right knee fatigue. The Nationals also had a bizarre ejection in the third as Stephen Strasburg was tossed for arguing a close pitch to Alonso that was called a ball. Strasburg was sitting in the empty stands and walked through the seating area to go back to the clubhouse.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

QBiotics partners with MSD to benefit patients with unresectable melanoma

QBiotics Group Limited QGL, a life sciences company developing novel anticancer and wound healing pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with MSD tradename of Merck Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA, to ...

New Zealand reports more COVID-19 cases ahead of lockdown decision

New Zealands first coronavirus outbreak in three months has spread further, officials reported on Friday, just hours before Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to announce whether a lockdown in the countrys biggest city will be extended. O...

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris hit by 'birther' conspiracy theory

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris has been hit by a birther movement, with US President Donald Trump saying he had heard that she does not meet the requirements to serve the White House. Former US President Barack...

State police exit Portland after 2 weeks of protest duty

Oregon State Police are leaving Portland after a two-week assignment to help protect a federal courthouse thats been a target of protesters during months of conflict in Oregons largest city. The state police are continually reassessing our ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020