Report: Laureano suspension reduced to four games

Oakland A's outfielder Ramon Laureano had his suspension reduced to four games for his role in last Sunday's brawl, and he will begin serving it Friday night, ESPN reported. Laureano was originally suspended six games for charging the Houston Astros dugout during Sunday's game.

Laureano will miss the team's weekend series with the San Francisco Giants and Monday's opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He'll be eligible to return for Tuesday night's game against the D-backs. After getting hit by a pitch for the second time in the game and third in the series, Laureano, who was at first base, charged the Houston bench following an exchange with Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron that allegedly included derogatory remarks about the outfielder's mother. Cintron, who was suspended for 20 games, denied saying anything about Laureano's mother.

Laureano, 26, is hitting .262/.398/.462 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 19 games this season. --Field Level Media