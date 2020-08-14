Left Menu
In the country where cricket can only be described as a religion, we will ensure that the game we all love provides an unprecedented opportunity for our young people to show just how remarkable they are, and effect global change for street-connected children," said John Wroe, founder and chief executive officer of Street Child United. Dia Mirza, Bollywood actress and Brand Ambassador, Save the Children, said SCCWC is not only about the game, but about children's voice and their journey, and their call upon global leaders for the change they want.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:56 IST
Second edition of Street Child Cricket World Cup to be held in India in 2023
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The second edition of Street Child Cricket World Cup (SCCWC) will be held in India ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2023, child rights body 'Save the Children' said. The event follows the Street Child Cricket World Cup 2019 which took place in London and Cambridge, with the finals at Lord's, the body said in a statement.

Announcing their partnership with Save the Children, the Street Child United (SCU) said they are now inviting applications globally. SCU is a UK-based entity which has held street child tournaments around major sporting festivals like FIFA, Olympics and more. "After the success of the inaugural Street Child Cricket World Cup at Lord's in 2019, we are thrilled that we are heading to India in 2023. In the country where cricket can only be described as a religion, we will ensure that the game we all love provides an unprecedented opportunity for our young people to show just how remarkable they are, and effect global change for street-connected children," said John Wroe, founder and chief executive officer of Street Child United.

Dia Mirza, Bollywood actress and Brand Ambassador, Save the Children, said SCCWC is not only about the game, but about children's voice and their journey, and their call upon global leaders for the change they want. "It is truly #MoreThanAGame! And if sports can give them the dignity through an identity, this is such a wonderful way to give them an opportunity!," she was quoted as saying in a statement.

Bidisha Pillai, Chief Executive Officer, Save the Children said, "Although these children come from various countries, but many of the challenges these children face are so similar. This is an opportunity for two organisations who have a common vision - to inspire people, rally together for millions of 'invisible' children around the world and motivate these children to take action for their right to identity. This will be an exhilarating moment to make 'The Invisible Visible'."

