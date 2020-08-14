Marlins partner with Monkey Knife Fight

The Miami Marlins and Monkey Knife Fight announced a partnership making the upstart fantasy sports platform the operator of the team's official fantasy sports site. As part of the partnership, Monkey Knight Fight will receive branding in-stadium along with online assets, radio and television.

In addition to a $50,000 donation to the Miami Marlins Foundation, every time a home run hits one of two sections in right field with Monkey Knife Fight branding during the 2020 season the company will donate an additional $10,000. "We're excited to partner with the Marlins and introduce our unique style of fantasy sports to their fans," said Bill Asher, Founder and CEO of Monkey Knife Fight. "What's most important though, is helping those in need. So many in South Florida have been hit hard by this virus. We will do our part by giving back to their foundation and supporting the neighboring community, which has been one of the hardest hit areas during the pandemic."

It is the latest in a series of partnerships announced by Monkey Knife Fight, including one with the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The Los Angeles-based company has also announced exclusive strategic partnerships with several L.A.-based franchises including the NFL's Chargers, the NHL's Kings and the MLS' Galaxy.