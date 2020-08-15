Report: deGrom scratched from Friday's start in Philly

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom was scratched from Friday night's scheduled start in Philadelphia, per multiple reports. The two-time Cy Young Award winner developed what he called a "hot spot" on his right middle finger during his last start, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

It wasn't immediately clear if that was the reason behind Friday's pitching change. Right-hander Walter Lockett could get the start against the Phillies. It would be his season debut. deGrom is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA in four starts this season, with 28 strikeouts and five walks in 22 innings.

The three-time All-Star and two-time defending Cy Young winner is 68-49 with a 2.62 ERA and 1,283 strikeouts in 1,123 2/3 innings since making his 2014 debut with the Mets. --Field Level Media