Indians option RHPs Clevinger, Plesac to alternate site

The Cleveland Indians reinstated Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac from the restricted list Friday and then optioned both right-handers to the team's alternate training site. The pitchers were placed on the restricted list Tuesday after violating team safety and health policies by going out with friends on Saturday night in Chicago. They were placed in quarantine and underwent COVID-19 testing.

Clevinger and Plesac both issued apologies to the organization, their teammates and fans earlier this week. Plesac is 1-1 with a 1.29 ERA in three outings this season. He was 8-6 with a 3.81 ERA last season in 21 starts as a rookie.

Plesac, 25, is playing this season on a one-year deal for the major-league minimum of $563,500. Clevinger is 1-1 this season in three starts with a 3.24 ERA. He was 13-4 for the Indians last season with a career-best 2.71 ERA in 21 starts. He is 42-22 with a 3.20 ERA in 100 appearances (87 starts) over his five-year career, all with the Indians.

Clevinger, 29, avoided arbitration by signing a one-year, $4.1 million contract in January. --Field Level Media