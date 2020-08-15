Magic C Bamba to miss postseason

Orlando Magic backup center Mo Bamba will miss the playoffs after leaving the NBA "bubble" to undergo testing related to his previous bout with the coronavirus. The team said that the 22-year-old Bamba was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 11.

"On the advice of the Magic's human performance staff and team physicians, Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba has left the NBA campus for a comprehensive post-coronavirus evaluation," the team announced Friday. Bamba only played in two games in the restarted season in the Orlando area. He missed all four of his field-goal attempts and collected three rebounds in 10-plus minutes of action.

Overall, Bamba averaged 5.4 points and 4.9 rebounds in 62 games, all as a reserve. The second-year pro was a first-round pick (sixth overall) in the 2018 draft. Eighth-seeded Orlando, which went 3-5 during the seeding games, faces the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs. The series starts Tuesday.

--Field Level Media