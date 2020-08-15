Yelich's 3-run shot pushes Brewers past Cubs

Left Menu
Happ drew a bases-loaded walk from Woodruff two batters later to give Chicago the lead, and Rizzo drove in Kipnis moments later with a bloop single. Yelich's three-run blast in the sixth put Milwaukee back on top 4-3.

Christian Yelich hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the sixth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 4-3 win over the host Chicago Cubs on Friday night. The 412-foot blast by Yelich was his fifth home run of the season, which leads the team. Milwaukee bounced back from a series-opening loss one night earlier and avoided its first three-game skid of the season.

Jason Kipnis, Ian Happ and Anthony Rizzo drove in one run apiece for the Cubs, whose home winning streak was snapped at seven games. Chicago lost for only the second time since July 30. Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta (1-1) earned the victory after striking out five in two scoreless innings of relief. He followed starter Brandon Woodruff, who allowed three runs on four hits in 4 1/3 innings. Woodruff struck out four and walked two.

Cubs right-hander Alec Mills (2-1) took the loss after giving up four runs on five hits in six innings. He fanned seven and walked one. Chicago loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth inning, but Brewers left-hander Josh Hader escaped the jam by striking out pinch hitter Josh Phegley on a high fastball that clocked 95 mph. Hader added a scoreless ninth to collect his fourth save.

Milwaukee opened the scoring in the top of the fifth inning. Avisail Garcia drew a leadoff walk, advanced to third base on a single by Justin Smoak and came home on a double-play groundout by Ben Gamel. The Cubs responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull ahead 3-1. Kipnis hit an RBI single to center field to drive in Jason Heyward. Happ drew a bases-loaded walk from Woodruff two batters later to give Chicago the lead, and Rizzo drove in Kipnis moments later with a bloop single.

Yelich's three-run blast in the sixth put Milwaukee back on top 4-3. Eric Sogard had hit a leadoff single and Keston Hiura was hit by a pitch, bringing up Yelich, who belted a towering shot over the right field wall. Mills was a late replacement for Tyler Chatwood, the Cubs' scheduled starter who was scratched about three hours before the first pitch because of back tightness. Kris Bryant also sat out for Chicago because of a sore left wrist and a sore left ring finger.

