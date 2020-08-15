Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Cardinals to resume play Saturday after two-week COVID-19 hiatus

The St. Louis Cardinals will return to action this weekend after having a total of 14 games postponed while they dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak within the club, Major League Baseball said on Friday. The Cardinals, who last competed on July 29, will end their two-week hiatus when they play a doubleheader at the Chicago White Sox on Saturday before concluding the three-game series on Sunday. NBA roundup: Lillard, Blazers claim final play-in berth

Damian Lillard scored 42 points, and the Portland Trail Blazers escaped with a 134-133 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night near Orlando to clinch the eighth seed in the Western Conference and a berth in the play-in series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Following games of 51 and 61 points, Lillard helped Portland (35-39) clinch by scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer from the edge of the NBA logo at halfcourt. He produced his 11th game of at least 40 points this season by shooting 13 of 22, including 8 of 14 on 3-point attempts. Basketball: Bryant, Duncan Hall of Fame induction moved to May 2021

The Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame said on Friday the enshrinement ceremony for the Class of 2020, a nine-member group that includes the late Kobe Bryant, will take place May 13 to 15 next year at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut. The ceremony for the group, which also includes Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, was initially scheduled for Aug. 29 in Springfield, Massachusetts, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MLB roundup: Darvish dominates as Cubs edge Brewers

Yu Darvish carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs held on for a 4-2 win over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night. Brewers slugger Justin Smoak broke up Darvish's no-hit effort with one out in the seventh when he ripped a solo home run down the right-field line. The blast marked the only hit of the night against Darvish (3-1), who walked two and struck out 11 before yielding to the bullpen to start the eighth. WTA roundup: Serena bounced from Top Seed Open

Serena Williams' run of third-set magic ran out Friday, as the top-seeded player at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Ky., was bounced by Shelby Rogers in the quarterfinals, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5). After dropping the first set before winning the next two in each of her first two matches in the hard-court tune-up for the U.S. Open, the ninth-ranked Williams appeared heading for an easy win. Habs' Julien heads home after heart procedure

Canadiens coach Claude Julien is heading home to Montreal to rest Friday after doctors inserted a stent into his coronary artery. The 60-year-old is expected to make a full recovery, according to a statement released by the team. Report: Laureano suspension reduced to four games

Oakland A's outfielder Ramon Laureano had his suspension reduced to four games for his role in last Sunday's brawl, and he will begin serving it Friday night, ESPN reported. Laureano was originally suspended six games for charging the Houston Astros dugout during Sunday's game. Hoge remains tied for lead in North Carolina

Tom Hoge remained tied for the lead with three other players at the halfway point of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Friday to keep his hopes of a maiden PGA Tour victory alive. The overnight co-leader shot a second-round two-under 68 to sit atop the leaderboard with fellow Americans Talor Gooch and Billy Horschel and South Korea's Kim Si-woo at 10-under 130 heading into the weekend. Chiefs TE Kelce signs four-year extension

Travis Kelce put pen to paper Friday morning on a four-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs reportedly worth $57 million. The Chiefs announced the deal with an accompanying photo of the All-Pro tight end signing the contract. The agreement comes on the heels of the San Francisco 49ers making George Kittle the highest-paid player at the position. Motorcycling: Ducati to decide Dovizioso's MotoGP future next week - team manager

Ducati will decide on the future of Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso after next week's Styrian Grand Prix, team manager Davide Tardozzi said on Friday. Dovizioso, 34, has won 13 races since joining Ducati in 2013, leading them to runners-up titles in three successive seasons.