Soccer-Sancho going nowhere, says Dortmund chief Watzke

Sancho, who scored 17 league goals and set up another 16 last season, has been linked with a move to a host of top clubs, including Manchester United. Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said this month the England international would not be leaving the Bundesliga club, and Watzke echoed his sentiment.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 11:39 IST
Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke says the Bundesliga club will not be making any major signings this summer but ruled out the possibility of winger Jadon Sancho departing.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said this month the England international would not be leaving the Bundesliga club, and Watzke echoed his sentiment. "Sancho staying is set in stone. We will not discuss the details," Watzke told German media. "What I can say is if Zorc, who is a Westphalian like me, talks about a definite decision, then it's definite. There is no room for interpretation."

Watzke acknowledged Dortmund's finances have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's a fact that there is no more money left for transfers. We definitely can't make any more big leaps."

