For the first time in 15 years, both Messi and Ronaldo will miss Champions League semis

For the first time in 15 years, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be missing the semi-finals of the Champions League.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 13:34 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Lionel Messi (R). Image Credit: ANI

For the first time in 15 years, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be missing the semi-finals of the Champions League. Juventus featuring Ronaldo was knocked out of the 2019-20 Champions League after it fell short on away goals in the round-of-16 match against Lyon.

On Friday (local time), Messi's Barcelona was knocked out of the tournament after suffering an 8-2 hiding against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals. Messi and Ronaldo had last missed out on the Champions League semi-finals in the 2004-05 season when Liverpool managed to register a memorable win against AC Milan in the finals.

For the first time since 2006-07, no Spanish side will also be a part of the final four of the Champions League, Goal.com reported. Messi and Ronaldo, among them, have won 11 Ballon d'Or wins. The Argentine striker Mess has won the top prize in football six times, while the Portuguese have won it five times.

The Argentine striker Messi, who has won Champions League four times, last won the tournament during the 2014-15 edition. Ronaldo has won the Champions League five times (four with Real Madrid and one with Manchester United).

In the semi-finals of the 2019-20 Champions League, Bayern Munich will face the winner of the match between Manchester United and Lyon. In the other semis, Paris Saint-Germain will face RZ Leipzig.

Ronaldo managed to win the Serie A this season as Juventus finished at the top of 2019-20 season, while Messi failed to win any trophy. Barcelona finished at the second place in the 2019-20 La Liga standings, as Real Madrid won the title.

