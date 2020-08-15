Left Menu
Mohammad Rizwan is an 'all-weather' batsman: Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Saturday heaped praise on 'all-weather' batsman Mohammad Rizwan for his ferocious knock on the day two of the second Test against England.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 15:31 IST
Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Saturday heaped praise on 'all-weather' batsman Mohammad Rizwan for his ferocious knock on the day two of the second Test against England. Rizwan on Friday guided Pakistan to a respectable total amid the middle order collapse witnessed by the Azhar Ali led side.

Manjrekar hailed Rizwan's gutsy innings and said the variety of shots makes the right-handed cricketer an all-weather' batsman. "This Mohd Rizwan can bat! He can drive well off the front foot & at the same time play the pull & the cut superbly. This makes him an 'all-weather' batsman. No wonder his top 3 scores in Tests so far have come in Aus and Eng," Manjrekar tweeted.

The start of play on day two was delayed due to the wet outfield. Resuming from 126/5, Pakistan lost overnight batsman Babar Azam early as he was caught behind the stumps by Jos Buttler off Stuart Broad. Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Rizwan played cautiously and took his side to a respectable total before the close of play.

Rizwan is unbeaten on 60* while Naseem Shah is not out at 1*. For England, Broad scalped two wickets while Anderson picked one wicket on day two. (ANI)

