ISL: Sumit Rathi signs 5-year contract with ATK Mohun Bagan

Indian defender Sumit Rathi on Saturday signed a five-year deal with ATK Mohun Bagan FC. Rathi was an important member of ATK FC's 2019-20 title-winning squad and his strong performances saw him being adjudged as the Indian Super League (ISL) Emerging Player of the League last season.

"I am extremely grateful to the club for their trust in me and it gives me immense pride to represent ATK Mohun Bagan FC. I am very excited and honoured to don the green and maroon jersey next season," Rathi said after putting pen on paper. Born in Muzaffarnagar, Rathi began his football journey with the Indian Arrows before joining the youth setup at ATK prior to the 2018-19 season. After impressing with the ATK reserves, he was called into the senior squad by head coach Antonio Lopez Habas.

An injury to senior defender Anas Edathodika saw the young versatile defender get more game time as he played alongside the likes of Agustin Iniguez and John Johnson. Strong performances in the first-team helped him cement a permanent spot in the starting line-up with Rathi holding his own during matches, eventually making 14 appearances for the erstwhile ATK team. Defensively, he made 115 clearances, 27 tackles, 19 interceptions and 18 blocks. After signing Roy Krishna, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Jobby Justin, Edu Garcia and now Rathi, ATK Mohun Bagan have retained the core of the ATK squad that won ISL 2019-20. They have also signed Subhasish Bose and SK Sahil to further bolster their ranks. (ANI)