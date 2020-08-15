Men's and women's national wrestling camp to start in Sonipat and Lucknow respectively from Sept 1 to 30

Left Menu
With an eye on the Tokyo Olympics scheduled in 2021, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Saturday sanctioned the national wrestling camp for men at SAI Sonipat and for women at SAI Lucknow from September 1 to 30.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 20:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With an eye on the Tokyo Olympics scheduled in 2021, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Saturday sanctioned the national wrestling camp for men at SAI Sonipat and for women at SAI Lucknow from September 1 to 30. This decision to commence the camp has been taken to ensure that those athletes who have already qualified for the Olympics and those who can still qualify for the Olympics, can begin on-field training.

A total of 26 wrestlers in eight weight categories - 5 in freestyle (57, 65, 74, 86, 125kgs) and 3 in Greco-Roman (60, 77, 87kgs), as well as six support staff, will participate in the men's wrestling camp at Sonipat while a total of 15 wrestlers in five categories (50, 53, 57, 62, 68 kgs) and four support staff will participate in the women's wrestling camp at Lucknow. "Wrestlers who will be part of the camps include Ravi Kumar, Bajrang Punia, Narsingh Yadav, Deepak Punia, Sumit, Gyanender, Sajan, Sunil Kumar, Nirmala Devi, Vinesh Phogat, Pooja Dhanda, Sakshi Malik and Divya Kakran," Wrestling Federation of India, assistant secretary Vinod Tomar told ANI.

"The athletes, coaches and support staff joining SAI Sonipat and SAI Lucknow will be given SAI's mandatory Covid-19 test upon arrival at the camp and resume training after a 14-day quarantine. The covid 19 guidelines of the Government of India, state government and the SAI SOP will be adhered to strictly," read a statement from SAI. At present four wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat (women's 53 kg), Bajrang Punia (men's 65 kg freestyle), Ravi Kumar Dahiya (men's 57 kg freestyle) and Deepak Punia (men's 86 kg freestyle) have qualified for the Olympics.

There are 18 Olympic categories, and wrestlers still have the opportunity to win more quota places at the Asian qualifiers and World Qualifiers next year. (ANI)

