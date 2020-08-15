The following are the top/expected stories at 2110 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Reaction copies and other stories related to MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina's retirement. *Day three report of the second Test between Pakistan and England.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-DHONI-LD RETIREMENT Consider me retired: M S Dhoni calls it quits from international cricket New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Two-time World Cup-winning former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket on Saturday, ending over one year of suspense and also an era during which his often unorthodox leadership and finishing skills became the stuff of legends. SPO-CRI-DHONI-PROFILE M S Dhoni: A lot of it will always remain untold By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) What do they know of Dhoni who only Dhoni knows.

There seems nothing wrong in customising the most epic CLR James line from his seminal work 'Beyond a Boundary'. It fits Mahendra Singh Dhoni to the 'T'. SPO-CRI-RAINA-RETIREMENT Following captain's footsteps: Suresh Raina retires from International cricket Chennai, Aug 15 (PTI) Suresh Raina, one of India's prolific white ball players in the last decade and a half announced his retirement from international cricket, following the footsteps of his favourite captain and mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

SPO-BAD-SIKKI-INTERVIEW I was surprised to test positive for COVID-19, it was irritating to go through the ordeal: Sikki By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Indian shuttler N Sikki Reddy on Saturday heaved a sigh of relief after returning negative for COVID-19 barely two days after testing positive for the contagious disease, saying she was "shocked" by the not-so-kind reactions her initial result attracted. SPO-VIRUS-BAD-SIKKI Sikki and Kiran return negative in second COVID-19 tests, national camp to resume on Monday New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Shuttler N Sikki Reddy and physiotherapist Kiran Challagundla on Saturday returned negative for COVID-19 in a second round of tests, clearing the decks for resumption of the national badminton camp in Hyderabad from Monday.

SPO-SWIM-LD TRAINING SAI sanctions two-month training in Dubai for swimmers New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Eyeing Olympic berths, Indian swimmers Virdhawal Khade, Srihari Nataraj and Kushagra Rawat will resume their training later this month in Dubai after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sports Authority of India said on Saturday. SPO-AWARDS-MEETING Sports awards selection panel to meet on August 17 and 18 to pick winners New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) The 12-member committee constituted by the sports ministry to select this year's National Sports Awards will meet here on August 17 and 18 to handpick the winners.

SPO-WRESTLING-CAMP National wrestling camps for men and women to begin on September 1 New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) The national wrestling camps for Tokyo Olympics hopefuls will commence from September 1, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) confirmed on Saturday. SPO-CRI-SLC-BCCI SLC sounds out BCCI to play host to England's Test tour of India early next year: Report Colombo/New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Sri Lanka Cricket has sounded out BCCI its willingness to host India's Test series against England scheduled early next year, if the neccesity arises in view of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report here.

SPO-GOLF-AMATEUR-AMAN Indian-American Aman Gupta enters semi-final of US Amateur golf Oregon, Aug 15 (PTI) Indian-American golfer Aman Gupta's dream run at the 120th US Amateur continued as he beat the younger but higher-ranked Michael Thorbjornsen 1-up in the quarter-finals at Bandon Dunes here. SPO-GOLF-WYNDHAM-IND Atwal, Lahiri miss cut at Wyndham C'ship Greensboro (US), Aug 15 (PTI) Arjun Atwal missed his first cut in four starts since the return of golf amid the COVID-19 pandemic while Anirban Lahiri also fell by the wayside at the Wyndham Championship here.

SPO-GOLF-SHUBHANKAR Sharma makes cut after being on knife edge at Celtic Classic Newport (UK), Aug 15 (PTI) India's ace golfer Shubhankar Sharma spent almost three hours on a knife edge before getting to know he had made the cut at the Celtic Classic here. SPO-CRI-CHAUHAN-LD HEALTH Former India opener Chetan Chauhan critical but responding to treatment: Family New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) The health condition of former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, is "critical" and he remains on life support at a medical facility in Gurugram.

SPO-CRI-SAMMY Sammy eyeing international return, says 'I've not closed that door' Kingston, Aug 15 (PTI) Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy says he has still 'not closed the door' on his international return and plans to make a comeback to the national team ahead of 2021 T20 World Cup in India with a good show in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). SPO-GOLF-WOM-IND Ladies Scottish Open: Tvesa makes cut despite a quadruple bogey; Aditi, Diksha miss out North Berwick (Scotland), Aug 15 (PTI) Tvesa Malik bounced back from a crippling quadruple bogey to get to a respectable three-over 74 to make the halfway cut at the Ladies Scottish Open, an event co-sanctioned by LPGA and European Tours.

SPO-IOA-CAMPAIGN IOA launches 'Ek India Team India' digital campaign on Independence Day New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) The Indian Olympic Association on Saturday launched its 'Ek India Team India' digital campaign on the occasion of the country's 74th Independence Day. SPO-CRI-UMPIRE-SMARTWATCH ICC speaks to umpire Kettleborough after he steps on field wearing smartwatch: Report Southampton, Aug 15 (PTI) On-field umpire Richard Kettleborough has been spoken to by the ICC's anti-corruption unit (ACU) after he had mistakenly taken the field wearing a smartwatch during the ongoing second Test between England and Pakistan, according to a report.

SPO-FOOT-THACKERAY Aaditya Thackeray pledges support to 1,000 coaches during COVID-19 pandemic Mumbai, Aug 15 (PTI) Mumbai District Football Association President Aaditya Thackeray has pledged to help 1,000 coaches who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-INZAMAM Pakistan batsmen are scared of playing shots: Inzamam New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has slammed the Pakistan batsmen for their defensive approach against England in the ongoing Test series, saying they are "scared of playing their shots".

SPO-CRI-ENG-LIGHT There could be a bit more leeway, says Anderson on bad light rule; Vaughan suggests using pink ball Southampton, Aug 15 (PTI) England fast bowler James Anderson has called for more "leeway" over bad light decisions after the second day of the second Test against Pakistan was hit by numerous delays befofe winding up early due to poor lights..