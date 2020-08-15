Left Menu
Reds-Pirates weekend games postponed after positive test

After the Reds' 8-1 win on Friday, it was revealed one of their players had tested positive. Major League Baseball said the weekend games were being postponed so the league could ramp up testing and contact tracing in an effort to avoid another teamwide outbreak, such as the ones that have hit the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 21:35 IST
The Saturday and Sunday games between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates were postponed in response to a positive COVID-19 test that was disclosed following Friday night's game in Cincinnati. After the Reds' 8-1 win on Friday, it was revealed one of their players had tested positive.

Major League Baseball said the weekend games were being postponed so the league could ramp up testing and contact tracing in an effort to avoid another teamwide outbreak, such as the ones that have hit the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals. The Marlins had 18 players and two staffers test positive, prompting eight games to be postponed. They finally played their home opener Friday night, more than two weeks after they originally were to play at Marlins Park.

The Cardinals haven't played since July 29, as 10 players and eight staff members have tested positive. St. Louis is scheduled to return to action Saturday with a doubleheader against the host Chicago White Sox. The Reds and Pirates both have Monday off and potentially could make up games then, but MLB has made no announcement.

--Field Level Media

