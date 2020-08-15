Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mission impossible to have player like him: Virender Sehwag on Dhoni's retirement from international cricket

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag on Saturday said it is impossible to have a player like MS Dhoni as he is one of a kind.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 21:49 IST
Mission impossible to have player like him: Virender Sehwag on Dhoni's retirement from international cricket
Former India skipper MS Dhoni (Photo/Virender Sehwag Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag on Saturday said it is impossible to have a player like MS Dhoni as he is one of a kind. Sehwag's response comes after the former skipper announced retirement from international cricket.

Taking to Instagram, the wicketkeeper-batsman shared a video and captioned the post, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired." The video had the iconic song 'Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu' from Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kabhie Kabhie' playing in the background, Dhoni shared his incredible journey in the Indian side including his run out in the last game against New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 semifinal.

"To have a player like him, Mission Impossible. Na Koi Hai, Na Koi Tha, Na Koi Hoga MS ke jaisa. Players will come and go but there won't be a calmer man like him. Dhoni with his connect with people having aspirations was like a family member to many cricket lovers. Om Finishaya Namah," Sehwag wrote. "Not an azaadi cricket lovers wanted from. Thank you for the innumerable memories together and wish you a great and equally inspiring life ahead," he added.

Sehwag had played under the leadership of Dhoni for a decent amount of time and was also part of the 2011 World Cup-winning side. Commenting on Dhoni's retirement, former India legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar said the former skipper had contributed immensely to the Indian cricket.

"Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings," Tendulkar tweeted. Dhoni had played 350 ODIs and scored 10,773 runs with the highest score of 183* against Sri Lanka. He also remains the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).

In 98 T20Is, he amassed 1,617 runs at an average of 37.60. In the longest format of the game, Dhoni played 99 matches and accumulated 4,876 runs with an average of 38.09. In December 2014, he announced his retirement from Test cricket. Then in 2017, he handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli in the 50-over format. However, the wicket-keeper enjoys a great camaraderie with the latter and the duo have been seen often taking decisions together on the field.

Under Dhoni's leadership, India also managed to attain the number one ranking in Test cricket. His Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has also won the tournament thrice under his leadership. Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field on March 29 during the IPL's opening match between CSK and Mumbai Indians. However, the tournament will now be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. He will continue as CSK's captain in the IPL 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Pelicans fire Gentry after missing playoffs

The New Orleans Pelicans fired head coach Alvin Gentry on Saturday after a disappointing end to the season. In their eight games in the NBA bubble near Orlando, the Pelicans were 2-6 and finished in 14th place in the Western Conference. Whe...

Kerala reports 1,608 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Kerala reported 1,608 new cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths on Saturday. With this, the active cases in the state reached 14,891, while the total death toll is 146, according to the state Health Minister. Sharing details, Health Minister K...

Kerala: 100 kg ganja worth Rs 1 cr seized, two held

Keralas Excise Department has arrested two persons and seized 100 kilograms of ganja cannabis worth around Rs 1 crore from a vehicle at Tholpetty check post in Keralas Wayanad on Saturday.A total of 100 kilograms of ganja cannabis has been ...

On Kejriwal's appeal, Goa AAP volunteers offer to sponsor oximeters

Aam Aadmi Partys AAP Goa unit on Saturday got a response from people who were ready to sponsor oximeters, within an hour of the appeal of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Elvis Gomes, party convenor said. Happy to inform that within on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020