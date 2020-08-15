Nationals righty Strasburg lands on 10-day IL

Right-hander Stephen Strasburg has been placed on the 10-day injured list for a lingering nerve issue with his throwing hand, the Washington Nationals announced on Saturday. Strasburg left Friday's start after just 16 pitches due to the condition, which the team described as carpal tunnel neuritis of the right hand. He winced and shook his hand after most of his pitches.

Manager Dave Martinez explained that he pulled Strasburg out of an abundance of caution. "I told him, 'You did everything you can; this is just a weird injury for you. Let's just try to get it right,' " Martinez said.

"I'm going to do everything I can to take care of him. I don't want to see him out there shaking his hand in pain. I think the best thing right now is to kind of shut him down and see if we can get this straightened out." Strasburg, 32, is in the first season of a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Nationals.

That played a part in Martinez's decision. "I hope he understands, and I hope he knows where I'm coming from and where our medical staff is coming from," Martinez said, per MLB.com. "He's going to be here for a lot of years; he's going to pitch a lot of innings. In order to do that, he's got to be healthy."

In two starts this season, Strasburg is 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA. He'll be replaced on the roster by righty Ryne Harper, who was recalled from the team's alternate training site in Fredericksburg, Va. Harper, 31, has appeared in nine games for the Nationals this season, posting an 8.10 ERA over 10 innings.

Strasburg was the Most Valuable Player of the 2019 World Series. Last season, he posted an 18-6 record with a 3.32 ERA in 33 starts. --Field Level Media