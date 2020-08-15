Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nationals righty Strasburg lands on 10-day IL

Strasburg left Friday's start after just 16 pitches due to the condition, which the team described as carpal tunnel neuritis of the right hand. I think the best thing right now is to kind of shut him down and see if we can get this straightened out." Strasburg, 32, is in the first season of a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Nationals. That played a part in Martinez's decision.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 23:15 IST
Nationals righty Strasburg lands on 10-day IL
Strasburg left Friday's start after just 16 pitches due to the condition, which the team described as carpal tunnel neuritis of the right hand. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Right-hander Stephen Strasburg has been placed on the 10-day injured list for a lingering nerve issue with his throwing hand, the Washington Nationals announced on Saturday. Strasburg left Friday's start after just 16 pitches due to the condition, which the team described as carpal tunnel neuritis of the right hand. He winced and shook his hand after most of his pitches.

Manager Dave Martinez explained that he pulled Strasburg out of an abundance of caution. "I told him, 'You did everything you can; this is just a weird injury for you. Let's just try to get it right,' " Martinez said.

"I'm going to do everything I can to take care of him. I don't want to see him out there shaking his hand in pain. I think the best thing right now is to kind of shut him down and see if we can get this straightened out." Strasburg, 32, is in the first season of a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Nationals.

That played a part in Martinez's decision. "I hope he understands, and I hope he knows where I'm coming from and where our medical staff is coming from," Martinez said, per MLB.com. "He's going to be here for a lot of years; he's going to pitch a lot of innings. In order to do that, he's got to be healthy."

In two starts this season, Strasburg is 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA. He'll be replaced on the roster by righty Ryne Harper, who was recalled from the team's alternate training site in Fredericksburg, Va. Harper, 31, has appeared in nine games for the Nationals this season, posting an 8.10 ERA over 10 innings.

Strasburg was the Most Valuable Player of the 2019 World Series. Last season, he posted an 18-6 record with a 3.32 ERA in 33 starts. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

ANALYSIS-In lawsuit, 'Fortnite' maker to test idea of iPhone as market unto itself

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Days after deal with UAE, anti-Netanyahu protests resume

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night, resuming their calls for the embattled leader to step down despite his historic agreement to establish diplomatic ties...

Indore resident sends Poclain machine for Ram temple construction

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya performed a religious ceremony for a Poclain machine sent by a resident of Devuradia for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Dinesh Beniwal, a resident of Devguradia, who has sent the ma...

South African leader lifts lockdown restrictions after COVID-19 infections fall

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday that all indications were that South Africa had reached the peak of COVID-19 infections, as he announced a sweeping removal of lockdown restrictions on the economy. In a televised add...

Turkey slams Biden's past call for U.S. to back Erdogan opponents

Turkey on Saturday condemned as interventionist comments that U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden had made in December when he advocated a new U.S. approach to the autocrat President Tayyip Erdogan and support for opposition pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020