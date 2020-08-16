Left Menu
Braves place OF Acuna (wrist) on IL

The transaction is retroactive to Wednesday. "We're going to make sure we get that thing cleared all the way up," Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters prior to Saturday night's game against the Miami Marlins.

The Atlanta Braves placed star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to soreness in his left wrist. Acuna hasn't played since Monday due to inflammation in the wrist. The transaction is retroactive to Wednesday.

"We're going to make sure we get that thing cleared all the way up," Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters prior to Saturday night's game against the Miami Marlins. Acuna is batting .258 with four homers and nine RBIs in 18 games. He has struck out 25 times.

The Braves hope the extended break will help the 22-year-old Acuna heal the wrist and discover the form that saw him belt 41 homers and drive in 101 runs last season. "There's no reason to push anything like that," Snitker said. "You need your hands and wrist to be effective. We don't want him altering any other parts of his game. We're just going to make sure we get that cleared up and then he'll be ready to go the rest of the time."

Acuna recently said he isn't sure when he hurt the wrist. He suspected it may have happened when he dove into a base. Atlanta recalled right-hander Chad Sobotka to fill the roster spot. Sobotka pitched three scoreless innings for the Braves earlier this season.

