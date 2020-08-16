Left Menu
Development News Edition

Braves top Marlins, halt skid on Duvall's late HR

Adam Duvall hit a tie-breaking solo homer in the top of the ninth inning, leading the Atlanta Braves to a 2-1 win over the host Miami Marlins on Saturday night.

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 08:52 IST
Braves top Marlins, halt skid on Duvall's late HR

Adam Duvall hit a tie-breaking solo homer in the top of the ninth inning, leading the Atlanta Braves to a 2-1 win over the host Miami Marlins on Saturday night. Atlanta snapped a four-game losing streak.

On the game's biggest hit, Duvall appeared to be fooled on an 0-1 slider from reliever Brandon Kintzler (1-1). Even so, he managed to reach for and pull the 83 mph pitch 387 feet down the left-field line. The ball struck off the foul pole for Duvall's third homer of the season. Atlanta's only other run came from Marcell Ozuna's seventh inning solo homer. Ozuna, who leads the Braves with five homers, spent his first five major league seasons with the Marlins.

Miami's offense came from rookie Monte Harrison, who was hitting .105 on the season when he slugged his first major league homer in the eighth. Reliever Will Smith (1-0), who allowed the homer by Harrison, got the victory in just his third appearance as a member of the Braves.

Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his fourth save of the season. He has the second-longest active streak for scoreless innings (14 1/3) in the majors. The game's starting pitchers -- both lefties -- pitched well but were left with no-decisions.

Atlanta's Max Fried lowered his already-stellar ERA to 1.24 by striking out seven and allowing just four hits and three walks in 6 1/3 scoreless innings. He was especially dominant in the fourth, striking out the side -- all swinging -- in a 1-2-3 inning. Miami rookie Daniel Castano, making just his second major league appearance, allowed four hits, two walks and one run in six-plus innings, striking out two while mostly mixing in off-speed pitches.

Prior to the game, the Marlins placed outfielder Corey Dickerson on the bereavement list. The Marlins also recalled rookie first baseman Lewin Diaz from their alternate training site. Diaz made his majors debut in the ninth, stroking a pinch-hit, opposite-field single. The Marlins are already without 18 players who tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: As COVID-19 cases rise in U.S., precious plasma donations lag; Denmark to make face masks compulsory on public transport and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Dharmendra Deol treats fans with beautiful view of his garden

Wishing a good morning to all on Sunday, veteran actor Dharmendra Deol treated his fans with a gorgeous view of his beautiful garden full of thriving flowers. Good morning friends, just feel I am right with you., wrote the Sholay actor as ...

Ryan Reynolds urges Canadian teens to stop partying during pandemic: 'Don't kill my mom'

Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds has sent a message for partying Canadian teens who arent practising social distancing Dont kill anyone, especially not his mom. According to Variety, John Horgan, the Premier of British Columbia, Canada...

Sindhi community holds protest in US against enforced disappearances in Pakistan

Members of the Sindhi community organised a protest outside Pakistani ambassadors house here in solidarity with families of the victims of enforced disappearances in Pakistan. The protesters on Friday chanted slogans for the freedom of vict...

Dhoni will never retire from our minds: Kapil Sibal

After Indias wicket-keeper-batsman MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said the World Cup-winning captain will never retire from our minds. The Congress leader took to Twitter and wrote,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020