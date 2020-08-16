Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surging Rangers get past host Rockies

Colorado scored in the bottom of the inning when Charlie Blackmon led off with a triple and scored on Arenado's sacrifice fly to right. The Rockies tacked on another run in the ninth on an error and McMahon's RBI double to center.

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2020 09:36 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 09:35 IST
Surging Rangers get past host Rockies
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Derek Dietrich homered, Shin-Soo Choo had three hits, and the visiting Texas Rangers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 in Denver on Saturday night. Elvis Andrus and Jose Trevino had two hits apiece and Kyle Gibson pitched into the seventh inning to get his first win with Texas. The Rangers have won four in a row and seven of their last eight.

Gibson (1-2) allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out two in 6 1/3 innings. Rafael Montero pitched the ninth for his fifth save. Trevor Story had two doubles and a triple and Tony Wolters and Ryan McMahon had two hits each for Colorado. The Rockies have lost three straight and five of their last six.

Down 2-1, Texas took the lead for good in the fifth against starter German Marquez. Singles by Andrus, Trevino and Choo tied it, and a throwing error by Nolan Arenado on a potential double-play ball allowed Trevino to score from third. Marquez (2-3) allowed three runs -- two earned -- on nine hits in six innings.

The Rangers stretched the lead in the eighth inning against Carlos Estevez. Willie Calhoun and Joey Gallo led off with singles and Dietrich hit the first pitch he saw into the seats in left to make it a four-run game. Colorado scored in the bottom of the inning when Charlie Blackmon led off with a triple and scored on Arenado's sacrifice fly to right.

The Rockies tacked on another run in the ninth on an error and McMahon's RBI double to center. Colorado scored first, going up 2-0 in the second inning. Matt Kemp drew a one-out walk, and after Raimel Tapia lined out, McMahon singled and Wolters doubled to drive in both runners.

The Rangers got a run back in the third when Trevino doubled and came home on Choo's single. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled and a double steal put runners at second and third with one out but Marquez escaped further damage when Calhoun hit into a double play. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: As COVID-19 cases rise in U.S., precious plasma donations lag; Denmark to make face masks compulsory on public transport and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand counts 13 new cases, most linked

Health authorities reported 13 new cases of the coronavirus in New Zealand on Sunday, including 12 linked to an outbreak in the city of Auckland and one returning traveler who was already in quarantine. The outbreak in Auckland, discovered ...

Orioles look to take series from Nationals again

The Baltimore Orioles have a chance to take a series from the Washington Nationals on consecutive weekends, a possibility that would have come as a surprise before the season began. The Orioles swept the Nationals last weekend -- although t...

MLB roundup: Cardinals sweep DH vs. White Sox in return

Playing for the first time since July 29 because of a COVID-19 outbreak that ravaged the roster, the St. Louis Cardinals swept the host Chicago White Sox in a doubleheader on Saturday. Taking the field with 10 players on the COVID-19 list, ...

Mithali Raj congratulates Dhoni, Raina after they announce retirement

India womens ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Sunday congratulated MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina after the duo announced retirement from international cricket. On Saturday, the wicket-keeper batsman, Dhoni, announced his retirement from international...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020