Left Menu
Development News Edition

Back at .500, Astros eye sweep of Mariners

Astros manager Dusty Baker revealed after the game that the six-time All-Star and three-time batting champion asked to be dropped in the batting order prior to Houston's 2-1 win. Altuve entered play with a .175/.250/.313 slash line with three home runs and nine RBIs. He has been a mainstay in the top third of the Houston batting order for years, but not in the middle game of the series vs.

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 11:48 IST
Back at .500, Astros eye sweep of Mariners
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Why was Jose Altuve batting seventh for the Houston Astros on Saturday? It was his request. Astros manager Dusty Baker revealed after the game that the six-time All-Star and three-time batting champion asked to be dropped in the batting order prior to Houston's 2-1 win.

Altuve entered play with a .175/.250/.313 slash line with three home runs and nine RBIs. He has been a mainstay in the top third of the Houston batting order for years, but not in the middle game of the series vs. the Mariners. Altuve finished 1-for-3 with an RBI groundout in the second inning. His single in the seventh snapped an 0-for-8 skid.

"He said the guys ahead of me are swinging the bat better, playing better," Baker said of Altuve. "He's a consummate team man. I've only had one other player (request to be dropped in the batting order) in my whole career. He did that for the betterment of the team. "I'll leave him down there for a few days, and hopefully he'll start swinging better."

The Astros improved to .500 with the victory and are attempting to rebound from a ragged, injury-marred start to this abbreviated season. With 40 games remaining in the 60-game schedule, what remains for the Astros is clear. "We've got to concentrate on the next one-third of the season because one-third of the season is over with tonight," Baker said.

Right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. (2-1, 6.10 ERA) will start the series finale for the Astros on Sunday. McCullers made his season debut and picked up the win against the Mariners on July 25. He allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts in his first appearance after missing the 2019 season following Tommy John surgery.

In McCullers' most recent start, on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, he carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, ultimately allowing one hit over seven scoreless innings. McCullers is 7-2 with a 2.93 ERA over 12 career starts against the Mariners, amassing 80 strikeouts over 67 2/3 innings.

Rookie left-hander Justus Sheffield (1-2, 5.27 ERA) gets the start Sunday, his fourth of the season, as the Mariners try to avoid the series sweep and end a four-game losing streak. Sheffield earned his first career victory in his previous outing, working six scoreless innings while allowing four hits and recording seven strikeouts in a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 9.

This will mark his first career appearance against the Astros. Mariners manager Scott Servais took note of the production of rookie first baseman Evan White over the first two games of this series.

White doubled in his final at-bat in the opener Friday before drawing a walk and blasting a 439-foot home run to dead center field in the eighth inning on Saturday. White is batting just .123 with a .434 OPS, but recent signs are positive. "I'm very encouraged by what I've seen the last couple of nights," Servais said. "I know there's some strikeouts in there still, but I thought (White was) much better working at-bats and not just hacking at the first pitch. Trying to work his way through some counts with much less effort is what I'm seeing.

"He's making some steps. You can only chase having a good at-bat and getting a good pitch to hit, and then let your ability take over after that," Servais said. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: As COVID-19 cases rise in U.S., precious plasma donations lag; Denmark to make face masks compulsory on public transport and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Giants need bullpen to come through against A's

Right-hander Mike Fiers will attempt to add a 24th team to his career win list Sunday afternoon when he pitches for the visiting Oakland Athletics in the finale of their remarkable three-game interleague series with the rival San Francisco ...

Rangers, Allard go for sweep of Rockies in Denver

The Texas Rangers planned to have Lance Lynn and Corey Kluber leading the way at the top of what would have been a formidable rotation. Kluber, the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner, was injured in his first start of the season, putting a d...

Back at .500, Astros eye sweep of Mariners

Why was Jose Altuve batting seventh for the Houston Astros on Saturday It was his request. Astros manager Dusty Baker revealed after the game that the six-time All-Star and three-time batting champion asked to be dropped in the batting orde...

Phillies go for sweep of Mets behind Wheeler

The Philadelphia Phillies will be looking for a three-game series sweep against the visiting New York Mets on Sunday as right-hander Zack Wheeler faces his former team. After going 11-8 with a 3.96 ERA for the Mets last season, Wheeler opte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020