You were incredibly tough opponent, true gentleman: Steve Smith congratulates MS Dhoni

Australian cricketer Steve Smith on Sunday congratulated MS Dhoni on his 'amazing international career' and termed the World Cup-winning captain a 'true gentleman' and an 'incredibly tough opponent'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 14:53 IST
MS Dhoni with Steve Smith. (Photo/ Steve Smith Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Australian cricketer Steve Smith on Sunday congratulated MS Dhoni on his 'amazing international career' and termed the World Cup-winning captain a 'true gentleman' and an 'incredibly tough opponent'. On Saturday, the wicket-keeper batsman, Dhoni, announced his retirement from international cricket.

"Congrats @mahi7781 on an amazing international career. You were an incredibly tough opponent and a player that I always admired. It was an absolute pleasure to play with you for a few years at Pune and getting to know you a bit. You are a true gentleman and I wish you all the best in retirement," Smith wrote in an Instagram post. Dhoni had shared a video on Instagram and captioned it as, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

The video had the iconic song 'Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu' from Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kabhie Kabhie' playing in the background and in it, Dhoni shared his incredible journey in the Indian side including his run out in the last game against New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 semifinal. Dhoni had made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2004. Dhoni played 350 ODIs with his highest score being 183 against Sri Lanka. He remains the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).

In December 2014, he announced his retirement from Tests and gave a chance to the likes of Wriddhiman Saha. Dhoni called time on his Test career after playing 90 Tests, managing to score 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. Then in 2017, he handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli in the 50-over format. (ANI)

