Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclist Triyasha Paul tests positive for COVID-19

Cyclist Triyasha Paul has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving here for the national camp and she is currently in isolation, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 15:09 IST
Cyclist Triyasha Paul tests positive for COVID-19

Cyclist Triyasha Paul has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving here for the national camp and she is currently in isolation, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Sunday. "Cyclist Triyasha Paul, who is a part of the national cycling camp which is scheduled to start at Indira Gandhi National Stadium, has tested Covid 19 positive," the SAI said in a release.

"Triyasha arrived at the camp on August 12 and was given SAI's mandatory Covid 19 test upon arrival." As many as 11 athletes, four coaches, and 16 support staff had reached the camp at the Indira Gandhi National Stadium early this month and they had returned COVID-19 negative in the mandatory tests. They are currently under quarantine. "All members of the team have been in quarantine and in isolation since their arrival, and therefore Triyasha has not interacted with other campers during quarantine," the SAI said.

"She is being given all necessary treatment and is in isolation within the campus." The national camp was supposed to start on August 14 but it has now been delayed. "The national camp is yet to start. Cycling Federation of India will decide tomorrow in a meeting," CFI chairman Onkar Singh told PTI.

Asked about Triyasha, Singh said: "She came late. She is asymptomatic and is in isolation without any contact with others." PTI ATK PDS PDS.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Zoo in China celebrates world's oldest captive giant panda's 38th birthday

A zoo in Chinas Chongqing municipality organised a birthday party on Sunday for the worlds oldest captive giant panda, who turned 38 this year. A birthday cake covered with food that the celebrity granny panda named Xinxing loves -- such as...

Monsoon Session of Parliament to witness many first-time measures in view of COVID-19

Hectic preparations are underway for the Monsoon Session of Parliament with several first-time measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic such as staggered sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and use of both chambers and galleries to accomm...

Centre, state govts not doing anything to prevent 'barbaric' rapes: Activist

Condemning the gang-rape and murder of a girl in Uttar Pradeshs Lakhimpur Kheri, social activist Yogita Bhayana, on Sunday said that the culprits should be punished with the same brutality and slammed the centre and state governments of not...

Robert Trump, younger brother of President Donald Trump, dies in New York hospital

Robert Trump, 71, the younger brother of Donald Trump, has died, the president said in a statement, a day after he visited his best friend in a New York hospital. President Trump made a last-minute trip to New York on Friday to meet his ail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020