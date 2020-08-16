Left Menu
Ravens C Skura passes physical, expected to practice

Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura passed his physical and is expected to practice on Monday, the team announced. Skura was in the midst of a strong season in 2019 before sustaining a torn ACL, MCL and PCL and a dislocated kneecap during the first quarter of the Ravens' 45-6 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 25. The 27-year-old was injured after defensive end Michael Brockers rolled into the side of his leg.

