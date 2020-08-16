Shocked to hear about the passing of Chetan Chauhan: Virat Kohli

Left Menu
India skipper Virat Kohli mourned the demise of former cricketer Chetan Chauhan, who passed away in Gurugram on Sunday. He was 73.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 21:49 IST
Former Indian cricketer and Uttar Pradesh Minister Chetan Chauhan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli mourned the demise of former cricketer Chetan Chauhan, who passed away in Gurugram on Sunday. He was 73. Chauhan was admitted to a hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19 and breathed his last breath in Medanta Hospital on Sunday.

"Shocked to hear about the passing of Chetan Chauhan. May his soul rest in peace and my thoughts and prayers are with his family," Kohli tweeted. Chauhan was Uttar Pradesh Minister for Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, Civil Security, and Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD).

Indian team coach Ravi Shastri also condoled Chauhan's death and said he would have fought the battle till the 'very end'. "Very sad to hear the news of passing away of Chetan. He was a gritty opener and I'm sure he would have fought this battle too till the very end. Condolences to the family. RIP #ChetanChauhan," Shastri tweeted.

Taking to Twitter former spinner Anil Kumble wrote, "Saddened to hear the passing of Chetan Chauhan. Fondly remember our conversations on the 2007/8 tour of Australia. Heartfelt condolences to his family." A gritty opener, Chauhan played 40 Test matches seven ODIs for India from 1969 to 1981. He was Sunil Gavaskar's opening partner and the two shared many vital stands, including 10-century partnerships.

It was at the Oval in 1979 that the two put on a courageous display, stitching together an opening partnership of 213 runs, which came in the second innings. Together they put 3,010 runs in 59 innings, an Indian record then before Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir went past the mark. Former batsman VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag extended their heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased.

"Sad to learn about the demise of #ChetanChauhan. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti!" Laxman tweeted. "My deep condolences to Chetan Chauhan's family and well-wishers on his passing. Om Shanti!" Sehwag tweeted.

Chauhan continued his domination in first-class cricket and amassed over 11,000 runs from 179 games, representing Maharashtra and Delhi. After his retirement, he served as president of the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association and was also its vice-president, secretary, and chief selector. He was appointed as manager of the Indian cricket team that toured Australia in 2007-08.

In 1980-81, he was bestowed with the prestigious Arjuna Award. (ANI)

