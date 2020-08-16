Left Menu
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday, Aug 16

GOLF-LPGA-SCOTTISH-OPEN, Field Level Media -- Bridgestone Senior Players Championship Coverage of the final round from Akron, Ohio. GOLF-CHAMP-SENIOR-PLAYERS-CHAMPIONSHIP, Field Level Media ---- AUTO RACING NASCAR Trucks Series at Daytona, Noon NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona, 3 p.m.

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday: BASEBALL Sunday MLB coverage Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto (completion of suspended game), 1:07 p.m. Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto (regular game, seven innings), 3:30 p.m. Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m. San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m. BASEBALL-MLB-TEAM-TEAM, Field Level Media ----

NHL Sunday NHL coverage Washington at N.Y. Islanders (G3), Noon Dallas at Calgary (G4), 2 p.m. Vegas at Chicago (G4), 6:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Montreal (G3), 8 p.m. St. Louis at Vancouver (G3), 10:30 p.m. HOCKEY-NHL-TEAM-TEAM, Field Level Media ---- WNBA Sunday WNBA coverage Dallas at Phoenix, 1 p.m. Seattle at Connecticut, 3 p.m. Chicago at Atlanta, 4 p.m. BASKETBALL-WNBA-TEAM-TEAM, Field Level Media ----

MLS Sunday MLS coverage Nashville SC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. SOCCER-MLS-TEAM-TEAM, Field Level Media ---- NFL Washington QB Smith cleared, comes off PUP list Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith has been cleared for football activity and activated off the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Sunday morning. FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-SMITH, Field Level Media --

Report: Jets agree to terms with WR Hogan The New York Jets reportedly agreed to terms with Chris Hogan, completing the wide receiver's tour of employment with each team in the AFC East. FOOTBALL-NFL--NYJ-HOGAN, Field Level Media -- Ravens C Skura passes physical, expected to practice Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura passed his physical and is expected to practice on Monday, the team announced. FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-SKURA, Field Level Media --

Panthers sign WR Lewis, two others The Carolina Panthers signed wide receivers Tommylee Lewis and Marken Michel as well as tight end Andrew Vollert, the team announced on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-CAR-LEWIS, Field Level Media -- NFL notebook News and notes from around the NFL. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media ---- GOLF Wyndham Championship final-round coverage Coverage of the final round of the Wyndham Championship. GOLF-PGA-WYNDHAM, Field Level Media -- Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open Coverage of the final round of the Ladies Scottish Open. GOLF-LPGA-SCOTTISH-OPEN, Field Level Media -- Bridgestone Senior Players Championship Coverage of the final round from Akron, Ohio. GOLF-CHAMP-SENIOR-PLAYERS-CHAMPIONSHIP, Field Level Media ---- AUTO RACING NASCAR Trucks Series at Daytona, Noon NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona, 3 p.m. ---- TENNIS WTA -- Prague, Czech Republic; Lexington, Ky., ---- ESPORTS SUNDAY EVENT SCHEDULE Dota -- OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division, League of Legends Pro League (LPL) -- Summer Split playoffs (China), Overwatch League, Week 28 (Asian results), League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) -- Summer Split, Dota -- OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division, League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) NA Summer Split playoffs, Overwatch League, Week 28 (North American results) ----

