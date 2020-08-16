Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blue Jays SS Bichette to have MRI on right knee

Bichette experienced discomfort in the knee during Saturday's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays, when he extended his hitting streak to nine games with a third-inning single. "He felt it right before he went to hit," manager Charlie Montoyo said, per Sportsnet.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-08-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 23:58 IST
Blue Jays SS Bichette to have MRI on right knee
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette was not in the lineup Sunday and will have an MRI on his right knee, the team announced. Bichette experienced discomfort in the knee during Saturday's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays, when he extended his hitting streak to nine games with a third-inning single.

"He felt it right before he went to hit," manager Charlie Montoyo said, per Sportsnet. "He was stretching a little bit, and that's when he felt it. ... We'll see what the MRI says." Saturday's game was suspended due to rain in the fourth inning and resumed on Sunday. Bichette was replaced in the lineup by Joe Panik.

Bichette, 22, is batting .361 with five homers and 13 RBIs through 14 games in his second MLB season. He homered in four straight games from Aug. 9-14.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Dhoni will spend a lot more time with Territorial Army now: Business partner Arun Pandey

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS' label Big Hit posts profit as it prepares for IPO; Virus spike pushes Sarajevo Film Festival online and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Hamilton driving in a league of his own, says Wolff

Lewis Hamilton is driving in a league of his own as he accelerates towards a record-equalling seventh Formula One championship, according to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.The Briton sealed his fourth win of the season in Spain on Sunday in ...

Barzal's OT winner gives Isles 3-0 lead over Caps

Mathew Barzal scored 428 into overtime Sunday afternoon and gave the New York Islanders a commanding lead in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over the Washington Capitals in Game 3 in Toronto. Barzals goal came seconds af...

Report: Giants to sign K Gano

The New York Giants plan to sign veteran kicker Graham Gano, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. Gano, 33, made the Pro Bowl with the Carolina Panthers in 2017 but missed the final four games in 2018 and sat out the entire 2019 seaso...

Rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualties

A Katyusha rocket fell inside the Green Zone of Iraqs capital Baghdad, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, but caused no casualties, a military statement said. Security forces found a missile base and dismantled two othe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020