Blue Jays SS Bichette to have MRI on right knee

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette was not in the lineup Sunday and will have an MRI on his right knee, the team announced. Bichette experienced discomfort in the knee during Saturday's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays, when he extended his hitting streak to nine games with a third-inning single.

"He felt it right before he went to hit," manager Charlie Montoyo said, per Sportsnet. "He was stretching a little bit, and that's when he felt it. ... We'll see what the MRI says." Saturday's game was suspended due to rain in the fourth inning and resumed on Sunday. Bichette was replaced in the lineup by Joe Panik.

Bichette, 22, is batting .361 with five homers and 13 RBIs through 14 games in his second MLB season. He homered in four straight games from Aug. 9-14.