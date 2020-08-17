Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Horsfield repeats English Open heroics to beat Detry in Celtic Classic

Horsfield, who finished 18-under-par for the tournament, again got the better of Thomas Detry at The Celtic Manor Resort in Wales, having also beaten the Belgian to win the English Open in Birmingham earlier this month. Horsfield was a shot behind 54-hole leader Connor Syme, of Scotland, at the start of the final round but stormed into the lead before the heavens opened and lightning suspended play for two hours with the 23-year-old leading by three shots.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 02:01 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 02:01 IST
Golf-Horsfield repeats English Open heroics to beat Detry in Celtic Classic

England's Sam Horsfield kept his nerve to clinch his second European Tour title just 14 days after his maiden win, with a final round 67 enabling him to clinch the Celtic Classic by two shots on Sunday. Horsfield, who finished 18-under-par for the tournament, again got the better of Thomas Detry at The Celtic Manor Resort in Wales, having also beaten the Belgian to win the English Open in Birmingham earlier this month.

Horsfield was a shot behind 54-hole leader Connor Syme, of Scotland, at the start of the final round but stormed into the lead before the heavens opened and lightning suspended play for two hours with the 23-year-old leading by three shots. A birdie at the 14th, where the ball paused on the edge of the cup before gravity took over, and a crucial par save at the 17th took the pressure off Horsfield when he headed to the final hole after Detry had already completed his round.

"It was pretty crazy," Horsfield told Sky Sports. "My goal this weekend was to have no bogeys and I was able to do that, made a huge putt on 17 to keep that alive. I just played solid all week and to have a nice cushion coming to the last was nice. "I never really felt nervous or uncomfortable, maybe because I was in the situation a few weeks ago. The birdie on 14 was huge because it gave me the option to lay-up on 15, where there is so much trouble."

Having missed the cut at the English Championship last week, Horsfield made no mistake in becoming the first player on the European Tour ever to win an event, miss the cut in the next and then win the third in consecutive weeks. Syme eventually finished third, tying with England's Andrew Johnston and Belgian Thomas Pieters three shots behind the winner.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Dhoni will spend a lot more time with Territorial Army now: Business partner Arun Pandey

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS' label Big Hit posts profit as it prepares for IPO; Virus spike pushes Sarajevo Film Festival online and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Families in rural Guatemala flee after armed group sets homes on fire

Forty indigenous families have fled their homes in north Guatemala after an armed group set fire to several residences on occupied farmland, a land rights group said on Sunday.Peasant farmer groups involved in land occupations frequently su...

Reyes homers twice as Indians belt Tigers

Franmil Reyes belted two home runs to lead the Cleveland Indians to an 8-5 win at Detroit on Sunday. The Indians hit five home runs in sweeping the three-game series and extending their winning streak over the Tigers to 20 games, a streak t...

Cubs RHP Chatwood heads to IL with back tightness

The Chicago Cubs placed right-hander Tyler Chatwood on the 10-day injured list because of back tightness Sunday afternoon. The move came two days after Chatwood was scratched for his start against the Milwaukee Brewers for the same injury. ...

Motor racing-Bottas sees his F1 title hopes drifting away again

Valtteri Bottas started the season with a win, just like last year, and once again his hopes have been pummelled by Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton.After Hamilton won Sundays Spanish Grand Prix, the Britons fourth victory in six races, Bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020