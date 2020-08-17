Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Spanish Grand Prix

Team by team analysis of Sunday's Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, round six of the championship (teams listed in current order): -

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Valtteri Bottas 3) Hamilton's fourth win of the season, from pole position, was the 88th of his career and leaves him three away from equalling Michael Schumacher's all-time record. It was his fifth win in Spain and fourth in a row. The podium was a record 156th. He now leads Verstappen by 37 points. Bottas started on the front row but dropped to third at the start. He is 43 points behind Hamilton. The podium was his 50th in F1.

- RED BULL (Max Verstappen 2, Alex Albon 8)

Verstappen started in third place, was second by the first corner and stayed there. His first pitstop was timed at 1.9 seconds. The Dutch driver has now had five podium finishes in a row. Albon started sixth and struggled with the tyres. -

RACING POINT (Lance Stroll 4, Sergio Perez 5) Perez, returning from two races out after testing positive for COVID-19, finished fourth but collected a five-second penalty for ignoring blue warning flags that dropped him behind his team mate. The Mexican started fourth with Stroll fifth but the Canadian made a lightning start and was third into the first corner. Racing Point go from fifth to third, subject to appeal.

- MCLAREN (Carlos Sainz 6, Lando Norris 10)

Sainz started seventh, with Norris eighth on the grid. The Spaniard might have got ahead of Perez due to the time penalty but lost time when Verstappen lapped him. Norris felt 10th was the best he could have got. -

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 7, Charles Leclerc retired) Vettel started 11th and managed to turn a 36-lap stint on the soft tyres into a scoring position. Leclerc was the only retirement, spinning after an electronic malfunction in the engine. He got the car running again but by then had undone his seatbelts and had to pit, retiring in the garage.

- RENAULT (Daniel Ricciardo 11, Esteban Ocon 13)

The first race of the season without at least one of the team's cars in the points. Ricciardo started 13th, Ocon 15th. -

ALPHATAURI (Pierre Gasly 9, Daniil Kvyat 12) Gasly continues to shine with his third points finish in six races. The Frenchman has scored all but two of his team's 16 points. Kvyat had a five-second time penalty for ignoring blue warning flags.

- ALFA ROMEO (Kimi Raikkonen 14, Antonio Giovinazzi 16)

Raikkonen became the driver with the most mileage in Formula One history, breaking Fernando Alonso's previous record of 83,846km. -

HAAS (Kevin Magnussen 15, Romain Grosjean 19) Grosjean said the car was "a handful" and a radical change from Friday. Magnussen said it as just down to lack of pace.

- WILLIAMS (George Russell 17, Nicholas Latifi 18)

Each driver moved up a place from their grid start.