Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Canes try to rebound vs. Bruins without Svechnikov

The 20-year-old right winger's injury to his right leg appeared to be potentially severe as he was helped off the ice after tangling with Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara. "That's all that's going through my head," Brind'Amour said of concern for Svechnikov.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 04:40 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 04:40 IST
'Canes try to rebound vs. Bruins without Svechnikov

The Boston Bruins showed that they can excel without all of their top players. Now the Carolina Hurricanes might need to demonstrate the same type of response to their latest misfortune. The Hurricanes were shaken by seeing young standout Andrei Svechnikov leave the ice with an injury Saturday in their 3-1 loss in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference playoff series. But with the Bruins up two games to one and Game 4 set for Monday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, there is no time to dwell.

"It's always about the next game," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters. Boston had to deal with their own roster change before Game 3 after goaltender Tuukka Rask opted to skip the remainder of the postseason because of personal reasons.

The Bruins, though, didn't skip a beat with Jaroslav Halak notching 29 saves in the win. "The issue for us is that Jaro hasn't played a lot (since the season resumed)," Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said of Halak. "... Jaro is a popular guy in the room. Guys want to play for him."

The Bruins, who had the best record in the NHL's regular season, are trying to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the second year in a row. They don't want the goalie shakeup to cause a detour. Cassidy said the Bruins can maintain a positive outlook even with Rask having departed. Halak is capable of coming to the forefront.

"Now it could be his turn to have a nice run," Cassidy said. Svechnikov's departure came with 4:38 remaining in the third period. The 20-year-old right winger's injury to his right leg appeared to be potentially severe as he was helped off the ice after tangling with Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara.

"That's all that's going through my head," Brind'Amour said of concern for Svechnikov. "I hate it for him. ... It didn't look very good, very awkward." Svechnikov has a team-high four goals this postseason.

Carolina center Sebastian Aho was without a point for the first time this postseason in Game 3, which marked the first game the Hurricanes didn't score at least three goals in this month's playoffs. With Rask's news, nearly overshadowed was that Boston also was without right winger David Pastrnak, who missed his second game in a row with an undisclosed ailment. He co-led the NHL with 48 regular-season goals.

So at both ends of the ice, it's about staying the course for the Bruins. "The message is we're not going to change the way we play no matter who's in the net," Cassidy said.

The Bruins seemed to have the right approach upon learning of Rask's decision. "The whole team has to pull a little more," Boston center Charlie Coyle said.

Halak, 35, isn't a postseason newcomer, though he was the backup in four consecutive games prior to Saturday. He has appeared in 32 NHL playoff games, ringing up 14 victories. "He's a proven goalie," Chara said.

The Hurricanes had a choppy performance and they seem determined to make improvements. "We've got a lot more to give, so we'd better show up," right winger Justin Williams said.

Boston held a 39-30 edge in shots in Game 3. It was the third game in a row that the Hurricanes failed to exceed the 30-shot mark. "If you're not sharp, it's going to look that way," Brind'Amour said.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Dhoni will spend a lot more time with Territorial Army now: Business partner Arun Pandey

Researchers develop cell injection technique to help reverse vision loss

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Polish nationalists and LGBT activists face off in WarsawHundreds of Polish nationalists and defenders of LGBT rights faced off against each other on opposite sides of a street in central...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup Bruins clip Canes without RaskJaroslav Halak made 29 saves in a surprise appearance, while Charlie Coyle and Brad Marchand each had a goal and an assist as the Boston Bruins ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Democrats to highlight 17 rising stars in convention keynoteDemocrats will highlight 17 young politicians they consider rising stars, including one-time vice presidential hopeful St...

Japan's economy suffers record 27.8% contraction in April-June

Japans economy shrank an annualised 27.8 in April-June to mark the sharpest contraction on record, government data showed on Monday, underscoring the pain the COVID-19 pandemic inflicted on the worlds third-largest economy. The preliminary ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020