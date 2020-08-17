Left Menu
Arsenal managing director Venkatesham committed to deliver fans expectations

Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham is committed to deliver fans expectations of winning more trophies from the club.

ANI | London | Updated: 17-08-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 11:06 IST
Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham (Photo/Arsenal Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham is committed to deliver fans expectations of winning more trophies from the club. Venkatesham succeeded Raul Sanllehi as head of football at the Emirates Stadium.

"We are fortunate to be followed all around the world by hundreds of millions of passionate fans and we have an extraordinary history of success," he told the club's official website. "Our fans expect and our fans demand that this football club wins trophies and is at the top of the game both here in England, but also in Europe. What fuels me is delivering on the expectations and delivering in regard to what our fans demand of us," he added.

Venkatesham acknowledged that the club's 2019-20 campaign was broadly a mixed bag despite their FA Cup result, but feels that they are now firmly on the right path. "We started last season full of expectations, we looked forward and we looked upwards and unfortunately it's not worked out in the way that we wanted it to," he said.

"We obviously changed coach in the middle of the season, which obviously was not part of the plan, and then we've had the coronavirus hit us and hit everybody this spring. But despite all of the challenges this season has thrown at us, our squad and our players and our football staff kept fighting and they kept fighting all the way to the end," Venkatesham added. (ANI)

