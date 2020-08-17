Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quarantine period inside SAI Bengaluru was test of our mental strength and patience: Sunil

As the Indian men's hockey team gears up to resume training from Wednesday, striker SV Sunil believes the coronavirus-forced 14-day quarantine period inside the Sports Authority of India South Centre here was a test of their mental strength and patience.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-08-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 16:10 IST
Quarantine period inside SAI Bengaluru was test of our mental strength and patience: Sunil

As the Indian men's hockey team gears up to resume training from Wednesday, striker SV Sunil believes the coronavirus-forced 14-day quarantine period inside the Sports Authority of India South Centre here was a test of their mental strength and patience. The 31-year-old said it was important for every member of the group to stay strong mentally to get through the challenge of staying in isolation for a lengthy period.

"I think what we all realised from these past two weeks was the fact that we all need to be really strong mentally, and to make sure that we were always in touch with our friends, family and teammates," said Sunil. "Sometimes you don't realise how much effort goes into something, but after having lived in isolation, I can relate to what everyone who has lived in quarantine centres or home isolation has gone through. It is a great challenge of mental strength and really tests your patience," he added.

The Indian men and women hockey players are currently serving a mandatory 14-day quarantine period after returning from a home break and will resume training from Wednesday for the national camp that will last till September 30. Sunil lauded the efforts of the team's support staff, including chief coach Graham Reid, who did their best in keeping the players occupied during the quarantine period.

"It was important for us to stay busy, because you can't always be on the television or play games on the phone to get through the day. So, our chief coach and members of support staff decided to make sure we were doing something or the other. "We were asked to do some research on the greatest Olympians ever, and then present to the team on our video calls. It was a nice activity as we learned a fair bit from all the players choosing various legends and talking in detail," he said.

He thanked Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Hockey India for ensuring a safe and healthy return to training..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

Researchers suggest osmotic therapy device for spinal cord injuries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong steps up attack on Facebook; accuses it of 'inaction' on hate content

Facebooks inaction against hate content destabilises democracy in India, the Congress alleged on Monday, sharpening its criticism of the global social media giant after a US media report claimed that it refused to apply hate speech rules to...

Not averse to imposing stricter restrictions to check further COVID-19 spread: Punjab CM

Amid a spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said he was not averse to taking harsher measures to check further spread of the virus. Though Singh did not rule out a fresh lockdown, especial...

Guj: Maid sisters held in connection with theft at MP's house

Police on Monday arrested two sisters working as maid servants at the bungalow of Gujarat BJP MP Kirit Solanki in connection with the theft of jewellery worth Rs 9.9 lakh between June 30 and July 5, an official said. We had registered an FI...

RMZ Corp becomes the first company globally to achieve the WELL HEALTH-SAFETY RATING for supporting the health and safety of people in the fight against COVID-19

RMZ Corp is the first company globally to achieve the IWBI WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management, based on its response to the pandemic and innovative measures adopted to ensure a safe return to work for its membe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020